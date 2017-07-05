Bonds stage small recovery in line with rand

The South African bond market was relatively stronger on Wednesday morning, reflecting a slight improvement in the fortunes of the rand, which acts as a buffer against inflationary pressures.

Markets appeared to take simmering geopolitical tension in their stride, after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, triggering a condemnation from world leaders.

Asian markets were broadly positive, helping the rand and local bonds to shake off some of their recent losses.

Benchmark government bond yields in the US and UK were also relatively stable after rising strongly over the past week during which their central bank governors indicated rate increases would be on the cards in coming months.

Investors are likely to pay close attention the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting, searching for clues on rate increases. The minutes are due for release later in the day.

In SA, markets are likely to keep an eye on the ANC policy conference, which ends on Wednesday. So far, the event has had limited effect on price action.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.75% in early trade, from 8.78% on Tuesday, as the rand improved to about R13.17/$, from this week’s lows of about R13.27/$.

"The biggest hurdle for our bonds is the rand, which managed to show a decent amount of resilience towards the end of yesterday," said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Gordon Kerr.

"The move higher in DM [developed-market] yields continues to be the main culprit behind the souring EM [emerging-market] mood; but with a large portion of the sell-off already done, we could be set for some consolidation lower [stronger]."