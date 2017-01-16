JSE weaker as gold gains ahead of Trump inauguration

The JSE opened marginally weaker on Monday in quiet trade on lower Asian markets and ahead of a US public holiday.

The Dow Jones will not trade on Martin Luther King day. It closed 0.03% lower on Friday.

Spot gold was a star performer, gaining support trade above the $1,200 level at $1,204/oz.

The market was looking ahead to key events in the week, including UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s keenly awaited speech on Brexit on Tuesday. She has promised to provide more detail on the UK’s strategy ahead of the commencement of the Article 50 negotiations in April.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on Wednesday and president-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday amid widespread concern about possible protectionist policies his administration will implement.

A tough trade policy in the form of a border tax could increase US core inflation by up to one percentage point and reduce real GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points, Barclays Research analysts said in an early morning note.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.11% down at 52,738.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.10%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.69%, industrials 0.48% and financials 0.38%. The gold index were up 3.36%, platinums 1.90% and resources 1.07%.

In Asia the Nikkei 225 dropped 1% amid some mixed data released in Japan. The Hang Seng shed 0.91%.

"Asian markets were weaker amid signs that Trump’s campaign rhetoric will indeed be on the agenda during his presidency," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP Billiton lifted 1.44% to R242.22.

Sasol was 0.70% higher at R425.94. Brent crude softened 0.29% to $55.38 a barrel in early morning trade.

Among gold stocks, Harmony lifted 3.84% to R33.26. Gold Fields was 3.74% higher at R47.10.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 2.57% to R313.97.

Capitec softened 1.07% to R701.50. It hit a high of R710.28 at the opening.

Massmart Holdings was 0.73% weaker at R125.50 and Spar shed 0.29% to R192.72.

MTN was 0.53% lower at R129.29.

Naspers was off 0.96% to R2,150.

Brait shed 0.86% to R78.80.

