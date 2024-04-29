VEHICLE SECURITY
SVI armoured X3 can be ordered directly from BMW dealers
Ballistic testing involved an armoured X3 subjected to more than 400 shots, including from above
29 April 2024 - 10:24
Gauteng-based SVI Engineering has a new BMW-approved protection package for the locally built X3 M40i, the first time BMW has issued an armouring certification in Africa.
The ballistic resistance class NIJ Level IIIA package is comparable to B4, which provides protection against handguns (including 9 mm and .44 Magnum). The armoured X3 M40i underwent ballistic and durability testing in SA in accordance with internationally recognised guidelines, says Jaco de Kock, CEO of the SVI group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.