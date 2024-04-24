Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz unveils potent electric G-Class

The SUV combines formidable off-road credentials with zero tailpipe emissions

24 April 2024 - 21:06
by Motoring Reporter
The new G580 with EQ Technology offers a maximum WLTP driving range of 473km. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled its all-electric Geländewagen. Set to be offered alongside its combustion-powered siblings, the new G580 with EQ Technology combines the same formidable off-road credentials with the benefit of zero tailpipe emissions.

Recognisable by its unique gloss black “radiator” grille with four horizontal louvres, the G580 gains subtle exterior tweaks including new A-pillar trim, a spoiler lip on the roof and air curtains in the rear wheel-arch flares. Finished off with a slightly raised bonnet and sleek 18-inch alloy wheels with a five-twin-spoke design, this all helps to cut the off-roader’s drag coefficient down to 0.44Cd, a 0.04Cd improvement over the G450d. 

The G580 rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a five-twin-spoke design. Picture: SUPPLIED
The meat of the G580 sandwich lies in the 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack integrated into the vehicle’s ladder frame chassis. Housed in a special water/dirt resistant casing, it powers four individually controlled motors located near each wheel. Combined, they offer a total system output of 432kW and 1,164Nm of torque, good enough to shoot the 3,090kg megalith from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 180km/h. 

Mercedes-Benz said the G580 offers a Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) driving range of 473km, which is impressive for something so heavy. When plugged into a DC fast-charging system, the vehicle’s 200kW on-board charger allows the battery to go from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes. 

Off-road capability remains impressive. Picture: SUPPLIED
Off the beaten path drivers are able to use the electric motor’s low-range gear reduction system to help scramble over gnarly obstacles. Another neat bundu-bashing feature includes G-Turn, which effectively allows the G580 to turn on the spot when parked on loose or unpaved surfaces.

G-Steering enables a significantly smaller turning circle when driving, while a three-speed crawl function automatically maintains forward propulsion while the driver focuses on navigating the terrain, an off-road cruise control if you will. 

Complemented by intelligent torque vectoring designed to mimic the effect of mechanical differential locks, a wading depth of 850mm and the ability to remain stable on sideways slopes of up to 35º, the Mercedes-Benz G580 is certainly up for a bit of rough and tumble.

The luxurious interior features a MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
In the cabin you’ll find luxurious standard features including the German carmaker’s MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, nappa leather multifunction steering wheel, ambient lighting and leather seat upholstery with blue stitching. Optional extras include keyless-go, temperature-controlled cup holders, Burmester 3D surround sound system and a “transparent bonnet” camera system. 

Pricing for the Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology starts at €142,621 (R2,920,581).

WATCH | Up close with the new Mercedes E-Class in SA

Business Day motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a tour of the German luxury sedan’s technical innovations
