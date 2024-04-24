Tesla leaps on pledge to step up its range of cheaper EVs, but investors are focused on US GDP numbers and underlying inflation data
A lot more must be done to bolster investor confidence
Shadow economy is becoming entrenched and methods are spreading, says Global Initiative
Bosa leader says organisations will get his party’s support and resources for the 2026 municipal elections in return
CEO Jan Nelson says this marks SA’s return to being a major copper player
Central bank expects load-shedding to shave 0.6 percentage point from growth this year
It is difficult for many suppliers and service providers to understand complex systems and meet stringent supplier registration requirements
The bill includes $61bn in aid to Ukraine and $26bn for Israel, as well as $1bn in humanitarian assistance to Gaza
Their attacking instincts have at times cost them but now they seek precision
The innovative film reduces interior temperature by more than 10°C, says the carmaker
Demand for loans to install solar panels is going through the roof, according to Absa. To discuss why, Business Day TV caught up with the bank’s chief strategy and sustainability officer, Punki Modise.
WATCH: Solar demand still going through the roof despite end of tax break
Business Day TV talks to Absa’s chief strategy and sustainability officer, Punki Modise
