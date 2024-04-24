Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Solar demand still going through the roof despite end of tax break

Business Day TV talks to Absa’s chief strategy and sustainability officer, Punki Modise

24 April 2024 - 20:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Demand for loans to install solar panels is going through the roof, according to Absa. To discuss why, Business Day TV caught up with the bank’s chief strategy and sustainability officer, Punki Modise.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Capitec boss alarmed at abuse of debt review
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol revises guidance for Secunda operations ...
Companies / Mining
3.
FSCA tells banks reputational risk reason not ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Copper 360 soars on delivering first copper ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Kumba flags rise in extortion mafias in mining ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.