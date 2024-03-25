LDV South Africa will open its showroom floors with a selection of T60 double cab pick-ups Image: Supplied
Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Monday it would launch a new range of double cab pickups to SA in May 2024.
Best known for its hard-working commercial vehicles, LDV said its SA operations would be headquartered in Sandton, Gauteng, from where it would serve a national network of dealers.
A national dealer network is being appointed, with construction of the first dealership in Sandton completed. A national parts distribution warehouse agreement is near completion.
“Few vehicle brands can lay claim to the track record and history of LDV, said Ockert Conradie,” GM LDV SA. LDV, formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles, was sold to SAIC Motor in 2010.
“On a global scale, SAIC and its family of vehicle brands such as LDV dwarf other Chinese vehicle manufacturers, and on a regional scale LDV has firmly proven and established itself in right-hand drive markets such as Australia and New Zealand, where it is a very popular brand,” Conradie said.
LDV SA will open its showroom floors with a selection of T60 double cab pickups. The models have proved their worth in markets with similar climates and vehicle usage patterns.
The carmaker said it had completed a rigorous local testing and approval cycle, including full homologation.
All its vehicles will offer a comprehensive five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan as standard.
Chinese brand LDV enters SA market with T60 bakkie
New range of double cab pick-ups is due to arrive in May
Image: Supplied
