Life / Motoring

Chinese brand LDV enters SA market with T60 bakkie

New range of double cab pick-ups is due to arrive in May

25 March 2024 - 14:11
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
LDV South Africa will open its showroom floors with a selection of T60 double cab pick-ups
LDV South Africa will open its showroom floors with a selection of T60 double cab pick-ups
Image: Supplied

Forming part of China's SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Monday it would launch a new range of double cab pickups to SA in May 2024.

Best known for its hard-working commercial vehicles, LDV said its SA operations would be headquartered in Sandton, Gauteng, from where it would serve a national network of dealers.

A national dealer network is being appointed, with construction of the first dealership in Sandton completed. A national parts distribution warehouse agreement is near completion.

“Few vehicle brands can lay claim to the track record and history of LDV, said Ockert Conradie,” GM LDV SA. LDV, formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles, was sold to SAIC Motor in 2010. 

“On a global scale, SAIC and its family of vehicle brands such as LDV dwarf other Chinese vehicle manufacturers, and on a regional scale LDV has firmly proven and established itself in right-hand drive markets such as Australia and New Zealand, where it is a very popular brand,” Conradie said.

LDV SA will open its showroom floors with a selection of T60 double cab pickups. The models have proved their worth in markets with similar climates and vehicle usage patterns.

The carmaker said it had completed a rigorous local testing and approval cycle, including full homologation.

All its vehicles will offer a comprehensive five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan as standard.

REVIEW: We drive Maxus all-electric bakkie in SA

T90EV is SA's first electric double cab but its low running costs are offset by high purchase price
Life
5 months ago

Leslie Ramsoomar appointed MD of Chinese brand GAC

Former Stellantis head will oversee the entry into SA of China's fifth largest vehicle manufacturer
Life
6 days ago

Double-cab bakkies you can buy for under R500,000

With a growing number of luxury bakkies priced at more than R1m, where do buyers on a budget go for relief?
Life
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The real story of black pilots in ‘Masters of the ...
Life
2.
REVIEW: Hybrid Suzuki Grand Vitara is versatile ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Chinese brand LDV enters SA market with T60 bakkie
Life / Motoring
4.
FNB eBucks adds Spar to its list of retail ...
Life
5.
Nissan to launch 30 new models by 2027
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.