San Francisco, — Tesla slashed the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software to $8,000 from $12,000 in the US, as CEO Elon Musk doubles down on self-driving technology.
Musk is betting on the technology to become a cash cow for the world’s most valuable automaker. But he has for years failed to achieve the goal of self-driving capability, with the technology under growing regulatory and legal scrutiny.
Musk earlier this month said Tesla will unveil its robotaxis on August 8, after Reuters reported Tesla had scrapped its inexpensive, mass-market car in favour of robotaxis.
According to the Tesla website, customers can now pay $8,000 for the FSD feature, or subscribe to use it for $99 a month.
Tesla recently cut the US monthly subscription price for the feature from $199, while giving every Tesla customer a month's free subscription to the software.
Tesla cuts price of self-driving software by a third in US
Musk is betting on the technology to become a cash cow for the world’s most valuable automaker
San Francisco, — Tesla slashed the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software to $8,000 from $12,000 in the US, as CEO Elon Musk doubles down on self-driving technology.
Musk is betting on the technology to become a cash cow for the world’s most valuable automaker. But he has for years failed to achieve the goal of self-driving capability, with the technology under growing regulatory and legal scrutiny.
Musk earlier this month said Tesla will unveil its robotaxis on August 8, after Reuters reported Tesla had scrapped its inexpensive, mass-market car in favour of robotaxis.
According to the Tesla website, customers can now pay $8,000 for the FSD feature, or subscribe to use it for $99 a month.
Tesla recently cut the US monthly subscription price for the feature from $199, while giving every Tesla customer a month's free subscription to the software.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.