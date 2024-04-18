World

Sales of Xiaomi’s first EV race ahead

Xiaomi’s entered crowded China electric vehicle market with an attention-grabbing price tag

18 April 2024 - 16:09
by Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Visitors film around Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China, on December 28, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Visitors film around Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China, on December 28, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Beijing — Sales of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s first electric car have been 3-5 times higher than expected, CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday, as the company began delivering standard versions of the SU7 to buyers ahead of schedule.

Lei, Xiaomi’s founder, made the comments during a two-hour livestream on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, that garnered more than 34-million viewers.

Xiaomi launched its car, which draws styling cues from Porsche, late last month, entering a crowded China electric vehicle (EV) market with an attention-grabbing price tag — under $30,000 for the base model, which is $4,000 cheaper than the base model of Tesla’s Model 3 in China.

Xiaomi has deep pockets and has said it expects to lose money on the SU7.

It started some deliveries from a limited batch of 5,000 cars it had already produced — called the “Founder’s Edition”, equipped with additional accessories for early buyers on April 3 but Thursday marked the beginning of deliveries of the SU7’s standard version in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Lei said Xiaomi had brought forward deliveries of its standard version by 12 days. Asked by online users about future development plans, he said Xiaomi had no plans to build off-road vehicles and would primarily focus on the SU7.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun speaks at an event on the company's first electric vehicle, the SU7, in Beijing, China, on December 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun speaks at an event on the company's first electric vehicle, the SU7, in Beijing, China, on December 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

“As for the software, I require it to be quickly iterated at least once a month. If there are any problems, they should be improved as soon as possible,” he said.

Besides the Standard version, Xiaomi previously said it planned to start deliveries of Max models this month and Pro models by the end of May.

Lei was repeatedly asked during the event whether Xiaomi was planning a sports utility vehicle but did not take the question.

He was accompanied during the livestream by Wei Jianjun, CEO of Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor, who complimented Xiaomi on having been able to produce such a car within three years.

The debut of Xiaomi’s EV has caused waves within the Chinese market, with other Chinese EV brands with comparable models announcing price cuts and subsidies after its launch.

While the world’s largest vehicle market is challenging for newcomers due to a cut-throat EV price war and slowing demand, analysts have said Xiaomi has deeper pockets than most EV start-ups, and its smartphone expertise gives it an edge in smart dashboards — a feature prized by Chinese consumers.

Analysts predict that losses on the SU7 could be substantial. Based on a projected volume of 60,000 units this year, Citi estimates the SU7 could generate a net loss of 4.1-billion yuan ($552m), or an average 68,000 yuan per car.

Reuters

Senior resignations and layoffs signal tough times for Tesla

The carmaker, which plans to retrench 10% of its global workforce, has also lost the senior vice-president in charge of battery development
Companies
2 days ago

China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

A commission has begun an investigation to determine whether to impose tariffs on exports to protect European car makers
Life
2 weeks ago

Tesla slides after quarterly deliveries decline

Price cuts fail to spur demand in an increasing competitive market
Companies
2 weeks ago

Xiaomi says buyers could wait up to seven months for its new SU7 EV

The company also released special versions of the car that come with complimentary gifts, the first batch of such cars were sold out immediately
Companies
2 weeks ago

China's Xiaomi unveils its first electric car

Chinese smartphone maker plans to become one of world's top vehicle manufacturers
Companies
3 months ago

China’s Chery picks Spain for first European factory in JV deal

Cars will be produced later this year at the plant that Japanese carmaker Nissan shut down in 2021
Life
2 days ago

Alfa Romeo changes name of car after un-Italian row

Italy's government criticised the choice of an Italian name for a vehicle built in Poland
Life
2 days ago

Maserati Grancabrio Folgore EV promises silent topless cruising

Maserati has unveiled an electric Folgore version of its Grancabrio drop-top grand tourer, two months after the petrol version made its global debut.
Life
1 day ago

Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA

On a full charge, the battery provides a maximum electric driving range of up to 66.5km
Life
1 day ago

Musk expected to announce huge Indian investment

The Tesla CEO is expected to unveil plans to build a plant in in the country when he meets Narendra Modi next week
World
1 day ago

Swedish EV maker posts 40% slump in deliveries

Polestar first-quarter deliveries fall to 7,200 vehicles from 12,076 a year earlier
Companies
1 week ago

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

EV uptake slows as consumers weigh the environmental and affordability options
Life
1 week ago

Hyundai and Kia to partner with India’s Exide Energy on EV batteries

This is a bid to boost competitiveness in South Korea, the world’s number three vehicle market
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Xi says co-operation between Germany and China is ...
World
2.
Hedge fund trader Shah behind £1.44bn Danish tax ...
World / Europe
3.
Solomon Islands election draws scrutiny from ...
World
4.
Greece in good shape after bad decade, but not ...
World / Europe
5.
Step on the brakes, Europe urges Israel
World

Related Articles

Maserati Grancabrio Folgore EV promises silent topless cruising

Life / Motoring

China’s Chery picks Spain for first European factory in JV deal

Life / Motoring

Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA

Life / Motoring

Alfa Romeo changes name of car after un-Italian row

Life / Motoring

Senior resignations and layoffs signal tough times for Tesla

Companies / Industrials

Nissan plans to make EV solid-state batteries by 2029

Companies / Industrials

Musk expected to announce huge Indian investment

World

Neo boss William Li calls for ‘openness’ in US market

Companies / Industrials

Swedish EV maker posts 40% slump in deliveries

Companies

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

Life / Motoring

Hyundai and Kia to partner with India’s Exide Energy on EV batteries

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Didi and GAC Aion to start selling robotaxis from next year

Companies

Tesla's bet on robotaxis may be a risky one

Companies

Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India

Companies / Industrials

Yellen takes tough message to China on overproduction

World / Asia

China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

Life / Motoring

China’s SAIC Motor aims to cut thousands of jobs at GM and Volkswagen JVs

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.