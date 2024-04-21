Relegation-threatened Richards Bay hand Chiefs third consecutive loss

Richards Bay captain Simphiwe Mcineka. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Squandering their chances of finishing in the top eight at the end of the season, struggling Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third successive defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.
Bay skipper Simphiwe Mcineka scored the match’s only goal to sink Chiefs, who are now winless in their past five outings. The defeat also elbowed the Soweto club out of the top eight bracket, sending them to the 10th spot.
Chiefs were a better team in the first half, but indecisiveness proved their undoing in the final third. The first real chance of the game fell to Mduduzi Shabalala in the 16th minute, one-on-one with Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola. The Ugandan international smartly used his leg to thwart Shabalala’s effort.
The win caused Bay to move to 20 points, boosting their chances of escaping relegation.
As much as Chiefs were dominant, they struggled with ball retention and that was mainly because their midfielders — Siyethemba Sithebe and Sibongiseni Mthethwa — were not close enough to each other to launch an attack.
Christian Saile was Chiefs’ live wire in the first half, using his blistering pace to unlock Bay’s defence. Bay’s right-back Lwandile Mabuya struggled to contain Saile, forcing centreback Simphiwe Mcineka and Sibusiso Mthethwa to drift on the right flank to provide assistance.
Whenever the Bay’s central defender drifted to the flanks, Chiefs’ target man Ashley du Preez found freedom but lack of composure twice let him down.
The second half was similar to the first, with the visitors taking the game to the hosts. However, against the run of play the Natal Rich Boyz earned a corner, splendidly delivered by Sanele Barns, to take the lead via Mcinake, who rose the highest to nod home.
Elsewhere, Polokwane City and Cape Town City played to a 2-2 draw.
