Mercedes-Benz gives G-Class a high-tech revamp

The Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems

26 March 2024 - 20:07
by Denis Droppa
For 2024 the Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems. Picture: SUPPLIED
Since 1979 the G-Class has reigned as the supreme Mercedes-Benz in terms of off-road ability, and its rugged image married to luxury has attracted well-heeled owners with an adventurous streak.

For 2024 the Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems.

The boxy SUV continues to employ the underpinnings that made it an off-road legend: a robust ladder-frame chassis and three mechanical differential locks, with a rigid rear axle and independent front suspension.

To bring the iconic Benz right up to date technologically, it has a new Offroad Cockpit with a “transparent bonnet” that allows the driver to see through the front end of the car.

With an updated MBUX 12.3-inch infotainment system and media displays with touch control, the new G-Class is more connected than before.

A host of advanced safety and assistance systems includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition. The Parking package also comes with a 360-degree overhead camera.

Visible changes include a radiator grille with four instead of the previous three horizontal louvres, and front bumpers with a new “squircle” look. New A-pillar cladding and a spoiler lip on the roof edge contribute to improved aerodynamics and increased acoustic comfort.

With an updated MBUX 12.3-inch infotainment system and media displays with touch control, the new G-Class is more connected than ever. Picture: SUPPLIED
The luxurious cabin can be ordered with temperature-controlled cupholders, a high-end Burmester 3D surround sound system and MBUX rear-seat entertainment.

The base G500 petrol model is now powered by a mild hybrid powertrain comprising a 3l in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with twin turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The petrol engine produces outputs of 330kW and 560Nm. The integrated starter generator (ISG) briefly delivers an additional 15kW of output and 200Nm of torque and feeds the 48-volt on-board electrical system.

The G450d diesel model is powered by a six-cylinder 3l turbo delivering 370kW and a meaty 750Nm of torque. It promises a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds and a 210km/h top speed.

The range-topping G63 continues with a twin-turbo 4l V8 petrol paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system for outputs of 430kW and 850Nm. That’s good enough for a 0-100km/h blast in 4.3 seconds and a 220km/h top speed.

AMG active ride control is a new option on the G63, and it adds hydraulic roll stabilisation and adjustable adaptive damping for better on- and off-road performance. 

The revamped G-Class is expected in SA at the end of the year or early in 2025, with the new electric EQG model to be part of the line-up as well.

