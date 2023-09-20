Amazon Prime Video now streaming through Volvo cars

Amazon Prime Video is now available to Volvo products such as the new C40 Recharge.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Cars SA has announced the availability of Amazon Prime Video in models equipped with Google apps and services.
The on-demand streaming and rental service, which has more than 200-million subscribers globally, started operating in the Swedish cars from September 18. It comes as a pre-installed app and is available to download from Google Play.
YouTube will soon come to Volvo cars pre-installed and as part of an over-the-air update. Video streaming services are aimed at helping owners to while away the time waiting to pick up friends or family.
“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” says Erik Severinson, Volvo’s global head of new car programmes.
“With safety at the core of our business, access to video streaming will only be available when the car is fully stationary,” he added.
