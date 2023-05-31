Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
A Ferrari Enzo road car owned by Fernando Alonso will be the star of the MonacoCarAuctions sale on June 8.
The Ferrari-only auction, held in partnership with Top Marques Monaco at the Grimaldi Forum, will have 40 of Maranello’s finest cars at its inaugural L’AstaRossa sale.
The Enzo is offered directly from the private collection of two-time Formula One (F1) world champion Alonso, who drove for Ferrari from 2010-2014 and lies third in this year’s F1 championship with Aston Martin.
Widely considered to be the hypercar that defined the breed, the Enzo’s bold design, legendary performance and stunning engine made the car an instant icon.
The F1-inspired Enzo has a carbon fibre and Nomex honeycomb monocoque chassis and a 6.0l V12 engine with a 7,800rpm red line. Today, more than 20 years after the car was unveiled, the 3.1 second 0-100km/h time and 350km/h-plus top speed still holds up against many modern performance cars.
Finished in Rosso Corsa, being “Scocca n.1” (first body) as indicated in its Ferrari Classiche red book, and having covered only 4,800km from new, Alonso’s Enzo is expected to achieve more than €5m (R105.5m) on auction night.
Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch over R100m
Monaco auction on June 8 will have 40 Ferraris on offer
