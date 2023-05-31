Life / Motoring

AUCTIONS

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch over R100m

Monaco auction on June 8 will have 40 Ferraris on offer

31 May 2023 - 16:33 Motor News Reporter
Fernando Alonso with his Ferrari Enzo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fernando Alonso with his Ferrari Enzo. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Ferrari Enzo road car owned by Fernando Alonso will be the star of the MonacoCarAuctions sale on June 8.

The Ferrari-only auction, held in partnership with Top Marques Monaco at the Grimaldi Forum, will have 40 of Maranello’s finest cars at its inaugural L’AstaRossa sale.

The Enzo is offered directly from the private collection of two-time Formula One (F1) world champion Alonso, who drove for Ferrari from 2010-2014 and lies third in this year’s F1 championship with Aston Martin.

Widely considered to be the hypercar that defined the breed, the Enzo’s bold design, legendary performance and stunning engine made the car an instant icon.

The F1-inspired Enzo has a carbon fibre and Nomex honeycomb monocoque chassis and a 6.0l V12 engine with a 7,800rpm red line. Today, more than 20 years after the car was unveiled, the 3.1 second 0-100km/h time and 350km/h-plus top speed still holds up against many modern performance cars.

Finished in Rosso Corsa, being “Scocca n.1” (first body) as indicated in its Ferrari Classiche red book, and having covered only 4,800km from new, Alonso’s Enzo is expected to achieve more than €5m (R105.5m) on auction night.

Classic Ferrari race car auctioned for R253m

The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Life
1 week ago

Michael Schumacher’s 2000 F1 Ferrari is sold for estimated $9.5m

In 2022, another Schumacher Ferrari, a F2003-GA, sold for nearly $15m at Sotheby’s sale in Geneva
Wealth
1 month ago

Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction

Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FREE TO READ: Agriculture magazine shows how SA ...
Life
2.
BIG READ: Barman and the bliksem and their chase ...
Life
3.
Love on the tracks
Life
4.
Mercedes launches SA exclusive Special Edition ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up

Life / Motoring

Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’

Life / Motoring

Mercedes launches SA exclusive Special Edition V-Class

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.