New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up

At 10.22am, the rand weakened 0.5% to R19.7825/$
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Solidifying its control over the mid-tier miner, Impala Platinum buys a 9.26% stake from the Public Investment Corporation, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to fly in space, just five years after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive in June 2018
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm
Ford SA has expanded the Everest range with four new models. The cousin of the Ford Ranger accommodates seven passengers in a 2+3+2 configuration with 176l of cargo space. Drop down the rearmost seats to create a 2+3 configuration with 571l of boot space.
There are two new entry-level XLT models in 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives: a Sport 4x2 derivative to join the existing 4x4 Sport, and the first-time availability of the Everest Wildtrak 4WD. The latter model slots below the range-topping Everest Platinum.
The Wildtrak is touted as a more rugged version aimed at active lifestyles but with added premium amenities and styling. This includes 3D Wildtrak badges on the bonnet, tailgate, wheel lip mouldings and fender vents; grey accents on mirror caps and front H-bar; and 20-inch alloys as standard. Smaller 18-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres are optionally available.
Nine exterior paints are offered for the range and the Wildtrak can be had with an exclusive Luxe Yellow hue. If optioned, it matches the leather-clad seats with Cyber orange embossment of “Wildtrak” on the seat backs and seat stitching.
The Wildtrak also gets a panoramic sunroof, an e-shifter for the 10-speed automatic transmission, stop/start system, adaptive cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. Options include a driver assist upgrade pack which adds a 360° view camera, active park assist and those smaller 18-inch wheels.
The Sport models have a model-specific styling pack including a black radiator grille, door handles and 20-inch alloys. Also included is a 400W inverter with a household socket for laptops or other devices. Options include 18-inch alloys and underbody protection.
Despite the standard fitment of the smaller 18-inch alloy wheels, the new pair of entry-level Everest XLTs aren’t poorly specified nor dull in look and feel. They get partial leather power-operated seats, a colour touch screen, Ford Sync with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass connect and drive modes. Safety systems include lane keeping assist, pre-collision assist, cruise control, power tail gate and a tow bar, among others.
All Everest models are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the 154kW and 500Nm four-cylinder 2.0l engine fitted in both the XLT and the Sport models felt capable for effortless shifting of the large SUV even when laden with passengers and their cargo, whether on road or rock-hopping.
The Wildtrak is available exclusively with the 3.0l V6 engine and 4WD, and is the better choice if you intend towing a caravan or a trailer with its meatier 184kW and 600Nm outputs.
In or out of town, any of the new Ford Everest cruise happily along. At the media launch the vehicle’s soft damping made for comfortable progress on rougher roads, and smooth on tarmac. There are huge ground clearances all round, low range gearing in 4x4 models and all Everest models can wade in water up to 800mm deep, and tow a maximum braked trailer up to 3,500kg.
A standard four-year/120,000km warranty, extendable by up to seven years or 200,000km is sold with all Ford Everest models. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km.
Pricing
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R832,400
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT — R896,300
Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R918,500
Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT — R984,800
Everest Wildtrak 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT — R1,084,000
Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT — R1,146,500
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
First Drive
New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up
The Ranger-based SUV is expanded to six models
Ford SA has expanded the Everest range with four new models. The cousin of the Ford Ranger accommodates seven passengers in a 2+3+2 configuration with 176l of cargo space. Drop down the rearmost seats to create a 2+3 configuration with 571l of boot space.
There are two new entry-level XLT models in 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives: a Sport 4x2 derivative to join the existing 4x4 Sport, and the first-time availability of the Everest Wildtrak 4WD. The latter model slots below the range-topping Everest Platinum.
The Wildtrak is touted as a more rugged version aimed at active lifestyles but with added premium amenities and styling. This includes 3D Wildtrak badges on the bonnet, tailgate, wheel lip mouldings and fender vents; grey accents on mirror caps and front H-bar; and 20-inch alloys as standard. Smaller 18-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres are optionally available.
Nine exterior paints are offered for the range and the Wildtrak can be had with an exclusive Luxe Yellow hue. If optioned, it matches the leather-clad seats with Cyber orange embossment of “Wildtrak” on the seat backs and seat stitching.
The Wildtrak also gets a panoramic sunroof, an e-shifter for the 10-speed automatic transmission, stop/start system, adaptive cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. Options include a driver assist upgrade pack which adds a 360° view camera, active park assist and those smaller 18-inch wheels.
The Sport models have a model-specific styling pack including a black radiator grille, door handles and 20-inch alloys. Also included is a 400W inverter with a household socket for laptops or other devices. Options include 18-inch alloys and underbody protection.
Despite the standard fitment of the smaller 18-inch alloy wheels, the new pair of entry-level Everest XLTs aren’t poorly specified nor dull in look and feel. They get partial leather power-operated seats, a colour touch screen, Ford Sync with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass connect and drive modes. Safety systems include lane keeping assist, pre-collision assist, cruise control, power tail gate and a tow bar, among others.
All Everest models are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the 154kW and 500Nm four-cylinder 2.0l engine fitted in both the XLT and the Sport models felt capable for effortless shifting of the large SUV even when laden with passengers and their cargo, whether on road or rock-hopping.
The Wildtrak is available exclusively with the 3.0l V6 engine and 4WD, and is the better choice if you intend towing a caravan or a trailer with its meatier 184kW and 600Nm outputs.
In or out of town, any of the new Ford Everest cruise happily along. At the media launch the vehicle’s soft damping made for comfortable progress on rougher roads, and smooth on tarmac. There are huge ground clearances all round, low range gearing in 4x4 models and all Everest models can wade in water up to 800mm deep, and tow a maximum braked trailer up to 3,500kg.
A standard four-year/120,000km warranty, extendable by up to seven years or 200,000km is sold with all Ford Everest models. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km.
Pricing
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R832,400
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT — R896,300
Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R918,500
Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT — R984,800
Everest Wildtrak 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT — R1,084,000
Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT — R1,146,500
Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’
Mercedes launches SA exclusive Special Edition V-Class
FIRST DRIVE: New Mercedes GLC rides on air
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition appears at Nampo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’
Mercedes launches SA exclusive Special Edition V-Class
This lift takes your Bugatti right up to your penthouse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.