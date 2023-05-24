Tiny EVs on a path to rule future urban mobility

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA seeks to interdict organisation from targeting foreigners
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Interim CEO Phil Roux says Nampak is looking to reduce costs and working capital, as well as sell assets
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Albanese travelled to India.
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
From electric scooters to quadricycles, compact mobility takes hold in cities around the world
While electric cars are getting all the publicity there is a subculture of tiny battery-powered runabouts taking hold in cities around the globe.
Citizens young and old can be found hanging on, zipping in and around global city streets on these nifty contraptions. They offer access to places regular cars could never hope to reach, and at a lower price.
Global OEM brands are watching this, and some are jumping at the opportunity to cover new ground, so to speak, by offering micro-mobility solutions on two, three and four wheels.
AMG E-Scooter
The new AMG E-Scooter is foldable and easily fits into the boot of a car for use where your regular four-pipe dragon cannot reach, such as the door of a favourite restaurant.
The slowest, but most convenient, AMG in the world is powered by a 500 watt electric motor, and a twist grip throttle accelerates it to a 20km/h top speed. A 9.6 Ah battery allows a range of up to 40km. Braking of the 20cm rubber wheels is either by a rear drum brake or a foot brake on the mudguard.
The scooter features a Mercedes star in front, AMG rhombuses on the foot deck with anti-slip coating, telescopic handlebar, individually adjustable front and rear suspension and Bluetooth connection to a micro app.
The rider accesses information about speed, navigation, distance, journey time or battery charge status via the app. Various functions such as the lights or driving mode can be controlled directly via the app.
Audi tuk tuk
German-Indian start-up Nunam has developed three electric rickshaw prototypes powered by used Audi e-tron batteries. The non-profit start-up based in Berlin and Bangalore is funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation.
The aim of the project is to explore how modules made with high-voltage batteries can be reused after their car life cycle, with an eye on the taxi or last-mile delivery service entrepreneur.
“The old batteries are still extremely powerful,” says Nunam cofounder Prodip Chatterjee. Car batteries are designed to last the life of the car. But even after their initial use in a vehicle they still have a lot of their power for vehicles with lower range, power and weight requirements. The e-rickshaws are charged using solar charging stations.
Electric superbike
The thrill seeker is not forgotten in the revolution. Former Formula One champion Mika Häkkinen has collaborated with Finnish company Verge to design a new, special edition of its TS Pro electric superbike.
Available only for a select few, just a 100 TS Pro Mika Häkkinen Edition bikes will be produced, turning them into instant collectibles.
They feature carbon details, dual-tone deep, dark grey and silver paint finish and an all-black suspension design, including unique numbering and the signature of Häkkinen.
The bike produces outputs of 102kW and a stunning 1,000Nm of torque from an electric motor that can be fully charged in 35 minutes for a driving range of up to 350km. Performance potential is 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.
Tamiya Wild One MAX
Children of the 1980s will remember the Tamiya Wild One. It was a remote-controlled toy car released by the Tamiya toy company in 1985. Now, the Little Car Company that is also known for building operational scale models of iconic cars has announced a life-sized version.
It has a road-legal pack available in the UK and EU under quadricycle regulations, and has dimensions of 3.6m length, 1.9m width and a kerb weight of about 500kg. Ground clearance is 270mm with 34.1/50.8 approach/departure angles, and it rides on 29-inch tyres at the rear and 14-inch rims on the front.
It’s powered by eight removable battery packs with a total capacity of 14.4kWh. Brembo disc brakes and Bilstein dampers coupled with Eibach springs makes this a serious, rear wheel-driven dune-buster with a top speed of 97km/h.
The cabin features a pair of Cobra bucket seats with four-point harnesses, as well as a digital screen. Production is limited to 100 examples for the launch edition. Other versions will be released later.
Renault Twizy
The two-seater Renault Twizy appeared in 2007 as a solution for an urban electric vehicle. Euro market introduction for the quadricycle that offers inclement weather protection was in 2012.
The Twizy has an 80km range from a 7kWh battery that recharges on a regular household socket in 3.5 hours. It’s available in two versions: a model with a 45km/h top speed that does not require a licence to operate, and a more powerful version that runs to 80km/h and requires a regular driver’s licence.
The 2.33m length and 1m width allows a pair of Twizys to share a regular parking space, or you can park one perpendicularly between two cars. It has scissor doors for easy entry and exit. Storage space is available as door pockets and a 55l boot.
Interior equipment includes a Bluetooth hands-free kit, music speakers and a magnetic smartphone holder. In France the Twizy is priced from €7,450 (R155,506).
Himalaya 4x4 special edition Vintage Electric bike
Fans of classic two-wheel mobility are sought by American Land Rover restoration specialist Himalaya 4x4. The retro-themed, electric bikes are produced by Vintage Electric and inspired by original, military-derived Land Rover Defender Series models produced from 1948 to 1985.
The sad news is that you will have to buy a restored Defender to qualify for the e-bikes that are built around a hydroformed aluminium frame, and custom-painted to match the Land Rover it is paired with. Each bike gets a custom saddle and grips and interior fabric also matched to its Landy.
Power is from a 72V and 4,000 watt electric drivetrain. Five power modes are on offer, and a maximum driving range of 120km. Top speed is 64km/h speeds and the bike can be racked in the back of its Defender muse.
Prices of the e-bikes start at $6,995 (R135,000).
Kalk AP
If adventure bikes are your thing, Swedish firm Kalk AP specialises in e-bikes engineered for wildlife conservation areas to be used by rangers for anti-poaching patrols and other safari applications.
With 18-inch off-road tyres, a rear carrier to attach various equipment and suspension modified for low maintenance, it is powered by an 11kW electric motor paired to a 2.6kWh battery and it offers speeds of up to 90km/h, and a driving range of up to three hours.
This was enough kit to convince German adventurer Sinje Gottwald to use the Kalk AP to cross the African continent on an electric motorbike. Gottwald carried two batteries and two chargers, along with spare parts including a controller, display, throttle, chain and fuses.
The journey began on October 14 2022 from Spain and ended in Cape Town on February 15 this year. Gottwald said that the aim of the trip was to showcase e-motorbike technology and to experience Africa.
Citroën AMI
A newer, admittedly bizarre urban pod is the Citroën Ami. It is fit for two passengers, and is based on an electric quadricycle. Produced from 2020, this vehicle is highly customisable to match your personality.
You also do not need a driver’s licence to operate it. It can be driven in France by anyone older than 14 years who has a road-safety certificate. The Ami is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m tall for urban agility.
It weighs 485kg and is equipped with a 6kW electric motor that is rechargeable to 80% in three hours on a household socket. Maximum driving range is 75km with a top speed of 45km/h.
Cabin features are minimal and include two doors on each side that open in opposite directions. The driver gets a barn-style door and there is a conventional one for the passenger. More functions include a heating fan, a small screen behind the wheel and a cradle for a mobile phone. It costs €6,000 (R124,446).
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Feature
Tiny EVs on a path to rule future urban mobility
From electric scooters to quadricycles, compact mobility takes hold in cities around the world
While electric cars are getting all the publicity there is a subculture of tiny battery-powered runabouts taking hold in cities around the globe.
Citizens young and old can be found hanging on, zipping in and around global city streets on these nifty contraptions. They offer access to places regular cars could never hope to reach, and at a lower price.
Global OEM brands are watching this, and some are jumping at the opportunity to cover new ground, so to speak, by offering micro-mobility solutions on two, three and four wheels.
AMG E-Scooter
The new AMG E-Scooter is foldable and easily fits into the boot of a car for use where your regular four-pipe dragon cannot reach, such as the door of a favourite restaurant.
The slowest, but most convenient, AMG in the world is powered by a 500 watt electric motor, and a twist grip throttle accelerates it to a 20km/h top speed. A 9.6 Ah battery allows a range of up to 40km. Braking of the 20cm rubber wheels is either by a rear drum brake or a foot brake on the mudguard.
The scooter features a Mercedes star in front, AMG rhombuses on the foot deck with anti-slip coating, telescopic handlebar, individually adjustable front and rear suspension and Bluetooth connection to a micro app.
The rider accesses information about speed, navigation, distance, journey time or battery charge status via the app. Various functions such as the lights or driving mode can be controlled directly via the app.
Audi tuk tuk
German-Indian start-up Nunam has developed three electric rickshaw prototypes powered by used Audi e-tron batteries. The non-profit start-up based in Berlin and Bangalore is funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation.
The aim of the project is to explore how modules made with high-voltage batteries can be reused after their car life cycle, with an eye on the taxi or last-mile delivery service entrepreneur.
“The old batteries are still extremely powerful,” says Nunam cofounder Prodip Chatterjee. Car batteries are designed to last the life of the car. But even after their initial use in a vehicle they still have a lot of their power for vehicles with lower range, power and weight requirements. The e-rickshaws are charged using solar charging stations.
Electric superbike
The thrill seeker is not forgotten in the revolution. Former Formula One champion Mika Häkkinen has collaborated with Finnish company Verge to design a new, special edition of its TS Pro electric superbike.
Available only for a select few, just a 100 TS Pro Mika Häkkinen Edition bikes will be produced, turning them into instant collectibles.
They feature carbon details, dual-tone deep, dark grey and silver paint finish and an all-black suspension design, including unique numbering and the signature of Häkkinen.
The bike produces outputs of 102kW and a stunning 1,000Nm of torque from an electric motor that can be fully charged in 35 minutes for a driving range of up to 350km. Performance potential is 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.
Tamiya Wild One MAX
Children of the 1980s will remember the Tamiya Wild One. It was a remote-controlled toy car released by the Tamiya toy company in 1985. Now, the Little Car Company that is also known for building operational scale models of iconic cars has announced a life-sized version.
It has a road-legal pack available in the UK and EU under quadricycle regulations, and has dimensions of 3.6m length, 1.9m width and a kerb weight of about 500kg. Ground clearance is 270mm with 34.1/50.8 approach/departure angles, and it rides on 29-inch tyres at the rear and 14-inch rims on the front.
It’s powered by eight removable battery packs with a total capacity of 14.4kWh. Brembo disc brakes and Bilstein dampers coupled with Eibach springs makes this a serious, rear wheel-driven dune-buster with a top speed of 97km/h.
The cabin features a pair of Cobra bucket seats with four-point harnesses, as well as a digital screen. Production is limited to 100 examples for the launch edition. Other versions will be released later.
Renault Twizy
The two-seater Renault Twizy appeared in 2007 as a solution for an urban electric vehicle. Euro market introduction for the quadricycle that offers inclement weather protection was in 2012.
The Twizy has an 80km range from a 7kWh battery that recharges on a regular household socket in 3.5 hours. It’s available in two versions: a model with a 45km/h top speed that does not require a licence to operate, and a more powerful version that runs to 80km/h and requires a regular driver’s licence.
The 2.33m length and 1m width allows a pair of Twizys to share a regular parking space, or you can park one perpendicularly between two cars. It has scissor doors for easy entry and exit. Storage space is available as door pockets and a 55l boot.
Interior equipment includes a Bluetooth hands-free kit, music speakers and a magnetic smartphone holder. In France the Twizy is priced from €7,450 (R155,506).
Himalaya 4x4 special edition Vintage Electric bike
Fans of classic two-wheel mobility are sought by American Land Rover restoration specialist Himalaya 4x4. The retro-themed, electric bikes are produced by Vintage Electric and inspired by original, military-derived Land Rover Defender Series models produced from 1948 to 1985.
The sad news is that you will have to buy a restored Defender to qualify for the e-bikes that are built around a hydroformed aluminium frame, and custom-painted to match the Land Rover it is paired with. Each bike gets a custom saddle and grips and interior fabric also matched to its Landy.
Power is from a 72V and 4,000 watt electric drivetrain. Five power modes are on offer, and a maximum driving range of 120km. Top speed is 64km/h speeds and the bike can be racked in the back of its Defender muse.
Prices of the e-bikes start at $6,995 (R135,000).
Kalk AP
If adventure bikes are your thing, Swedish firm Kalk AP specialises in e-bikes engineered for wildlife conservation areas to be used by rangers for anti-poaching patrols and other safari applications.
With 18-inch off-road tyres, a rear carrier to attach various equipment and suspension modified for low maintenance, it is powered by an 11kW electric motor paired to a 2.6kWh battery and it offers speeds of up to 90km/h, and a driving range of up to three hours.
This was enough kit to convince German adventurer Sinje Gottwald to use the Kalk AP to cross the African continent on an electric motorbike. Gottwald carried two batteries and two chargers, along with spare parts including a controller, display, throttle, chain and fuses.
The journey began on October 14 2022 from Spain and ended in Cape Town on February 15 this year. Gottwald said that the aim of the trip was to showcase e-motorbike technology and to experience Africa.
Citroën AMI
A newer, admittedly bizarre urban pod is the Citroën Ami. It is fit for two passengers, and is based on an electric quadricycle. Produced from 2020, this vehicle is highly customisable to match your personality.
You also do not need a driver’s licence to operate it. It can be driven in France by anyone older than 14 years who has a road-safety certificate. The Ami is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m tall for urban agility.
It weighs 485kg and is equipped with a 6kW electric motor that is rechargeable to 80% in three hours on a household socket. Maximum driving range is 75km with a top speed of 45km/h.
Cabin features are minimal and include two doors on each side that open in opposite directions. The driver gets a barn-style door and there is a conventional one for the passenger. More functions include a heating fan, a small screen behind the wheel and a cradle for a mobile phone. It costs €6,000 (R124,446).
BMW R 18 B motorcycle revamped for Daytona bike show
The eye-catching car concepts launched at Las Vegas expo
Triumph Street Triple gains naked aggression for 2023
Roam Air is a made-in-Africa electric motorcycle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BMW latest 5 Series debuts with vegan interior and electrifying power
BMW scores a century with its R 12nineT motorcycle
BMW resurrects the ‘clownshoe’ coupe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.