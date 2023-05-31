New Range Rover Sport SV arrives with a fiery 467kW

At 10.22am, the rand weakened 0.5% to R19.7825/$
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Solidifying its control over the mid-tier miner, Impala Platinum buys a 9.26% stake from the Public Investment Corporation, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to fly in space, just five years after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive in June 2018
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm
The fiery new Range Rover Sport SV has finally been shown in all its V8-powered glory.
Meaner and leaner than its tamer brethren, this flagship differentiates itself with notable exterior enhancements including an airflow-enhanced front end, reprofiled side sills and an active exhaust system that exhales through carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes.
Unique carbon fibre detailing has also been applied to Range Rover script, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet vents and side vents while an exposed carbon fibre bonnet is available as an option. Standard 23-inch cast alloy wheels are fitted; however, SV customers have the option of fitting 23-inch carbon fibre wheels designed to save almost 9kg per corner — or a total of 35.6kg. While incredibly lightweight, Range Rover claims this wheel set is tested to meet the same durability standards as its forged alloy wheels.
But, of course, the real meat in the Range Rover Sport SV sandwich is what’s found bolted inside its engine bay: a 4.4l twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine developing a mighty 467kW and 750Nm of torque.
Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, Range Rover claims the Sport SV will rocket from 0-100km/h in little as 3.7 seconds and achieve a supercar-rivalling VO2 Max of 290km/h. These numbers make it a significantly sharper weapon that the previous SVR model it has been built to supersede.
This impressive straight-line performance is kept in check by a substantial braking system that includes new eight piston Brembo Octyma front calipers — the largest fitted to a production Range Rover yet.
Mixed metal dual cast rotors are fitted as standard equipment here but you do have the option of fitting an uprated carbon ceramic brake package that is not only more resistant to fade at higher temperatures but also reduces unsprung mass by a further 34kg, a benefit that improves the SUV’s ride, handling and overall responses. Exclusive customisable caliper colours include yellow, red, carbon bronze and black.
Riding between 10mm and 25mm lower than other Range Rover Sport models (depending on the drive mode selected) the Sport SV uses the British firm’s advanced 6D Dynamics suspension incorporating hydraulic interlinked dampers, height adjustable air springs and an active 48V pitch control system that does away with conventional anti-roll bars.
In addition, unique SV-tuned settings have been applied to the intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, configurable dynamics and active locking rear differential to deliver an overall more focused, sports car-like driving experience.
Peel away this SUV’s sheet-metal skin and you will also find a host of specially developed chassis components, including a new rear subframe and new suspension links with revised geometry and kinematics. Meanwhile, a new electronically power-assisted steering rack has the fastest ratio of any Range Rover to date for enhanced agility and improved feel.
Finished off with a set of staggered Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres (285/40 R23 up front and 305/35 R23 at the rear), Range Rover claims the Sport SV is capable of generating lateral acceleration in excess of 1.1G. This is not only a 22% increase on the previous generation SVR but a figure comparable to many track-focused sports cars.
As to be expected, the cabin of the Sport SV is suitably racy with standard features such as carbon fibre-backed SV Performance Seats and a small diameter steering wheel home to translucent edge-lit gear shift paddles. A black ceramic finish has been applied to the console gear shifter while new lightweight Ultrafabrics PU upholstery is available as an option.
The order book for the new Range Rover Sport SV is open with the first units set to arrive in SA towards the end of the fourth quarter. Pricing starts at R3,965,000.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEW MODEL
New Range Rover Sport SV arrives with a fiery 467kW
The super SUV will rocket from 0-100km/h in little as 3.7 seconds
The fiery new Range Rover Sport SV has finally been shown in all its V8-powered glory.
Meaner and leaner than its tamer brethren, this flagship differentiates itself with notable exterior enhancements including an airflow-enhanced front end, reprofiled side sills and an active exhaust system that exhales through carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes.
Unique carbon fibre detailing has also been applied to Range Rover script, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet vents and side vents while an exposed carbon fibre bonnet is available as an option. Standard 23-inch cast alloy wheels are fitted; however, SV customers have the option of fitting 23-inch carbon fibre wheels designed to save almost 9kg per corner — or a total of 35.6kg. While incredibly lightweight, Range Rover claims this wheel set is tested to meet the same durability standards as its forged alloy wheels.
But, of course, the real meat in the Range Rover Sport SV sandwich is what’s found bolted inside its engine bay: a 4.4l twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine developing a mighty 467kW and 750Nm of torque.
Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, Range Rover claims the Sport SV will rocket from 0-100km/h in little as 3.7 seconds and achieve a supercar-rivalling VO2 Max of 290km/h. These numbers make it a significantly sharper weapon that the previous SVR model it has been built to supersede.
This impressive straight-line performance is kept in check by a substantial braking system that includes new eight piston Brembo Octyma front calipers — the largest fitted to a production Range Rover yet.
Mixed metal dual cast rotors are fitted as standard equipment here but you do have the option of fitting an uprated carbon ceramic brake package that is not only more resistant to fade at higher temperatures but also reduces unsprung mass by a further 34kg, a benefit that improves the SUV’s ride, handling and overall responses. Exclusive customisable caliper colours include yellow, red, carbon bronze and black.
Riding between 10mm and 25mm lower than other Range Rover Sport models (depending on the drive mode selected) the Sport SV uses the British firm’s advanced 6D Dynamics suspension incorporating hydraulic interlinked dampers, height adjustable air springs and an active 48V pitch control system that does away with conventional anti-roll bars.
In addition, unique SV-tuned settings have been applied to the intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, configurable dynamics and active locking rear differential to deliver an overall more focused, sports car-like driving experience.
Peel away this SUV’s sheet-metal skin and you will also find a host of specially developed chassis components, including a new rear subframe and new suspension links with revised geometry and kinematics. Meanwhile, a new electronically power-assisted steering rack has the fastest ratio of any Range Rover to date for enhanced agility and improved feel.
Finished off with a set of staggered Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres (285/40 R23 up front and 305/35 R23 at the rear), Range Rover claims the Sport SV is capable of generating lateral acceleration in excess of 1.1G. This is not only a 22% increase on the previous generation SVR but a figure comparable to many track-focused sports cars.
As to be expected, the cabin of the Sport SV is suitably racy with standard features such as carbon fibre-backed SV Performance Seats and a small diameter steering wheel home to translucent edge-lit gear shift paddles. A black ceramic finish has been applied to the console gear shifter while new lightweight Ultrafabrics PU upholstery is available as an option.
The order book for the new Range Rover Sport SV is open with the first units set to arrive in SA towards the end of the fourth quarter. Pricing starts at R3,965,000.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Tucson N Line brings all-wheel drive and more style
Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’
Mercedes launches SA exclusive Special Edition V-Class
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.