Chinese brand Omoda plans to launch an electric car in SA

Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
SA may soon have another new all-electric car on its roads, with Omoda SA looking at importing its battery-powered C5 SUV.
Omoda was recently launched in SA as the more upmarket offering of Chinese brand Chery. Its first vehicle was the C5 which is offered in three petrol-powered models ranging between R447,900 and R509,900.
Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Omoda SA, says the C5 EV is under study for SA and other right-hand drive countries after making its global premiere at the recent Shanghai Auto Show.
The Omoda C5 EV has the same dimensions as its petrol-powered siblings, with some unique styling touches to highlight its clean energy credentials. This includes replacing the grille with a closed, aerodynamic front design with no airflow openings.
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show, says Liu, with social posts about the two new models viewed more than 4.8-billion times.
The focus of the new brands is to be at the forefront of the new energy and technology revolution, with a special focus on intelligent mobility, he says.
“Not only do the brands sport fashionable and cutting-edge design that will appeal to the aesthetics of the youth, but more importantly it speaks to the green consciousness of this market segment through its intelligent configurations focused on new energy technology.”
One of the reasons Omoda has been able to transition from internal combustion engines to electric propulsion in the C5 is its next-generation platform, says Liu.
“Unlike many other vehicle manufacturers that have to redesign their vehicle architecture to accommodate an electric motor and battery, the Omoda C5 platform has been created with all kinds of propulsion in mind. That means the C5 EV will offer the same interior space and driving dynamics as the turbo-petrol C5, despite a completely different drivetrain setup. It also means that Omoda will be able to offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the C5 or other models in the future.”
Jaecoo is in the final stages of the layout of its own new energy model, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).
The vehicle has a deep Miller-cycle combustion system that recycles exhaust gasses for a second pass through the combustion chamber, not only cleaning emissions but also ensuring that remnants of the injected fuels are burned for greater efficiency. It is ranked as the engine with the highest thermal efficiency on the Chinese market.
The PHEV will be available towards the end of 2023.
NEW MODELS
