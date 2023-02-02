Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
The lobby group goes to court to get a full record of decisions on licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
Colossal’s de-extinction agenda already includes the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger
Electric power is perfect for Rolls-Royce and would have replaced the brand’s internal combustion engines (ICE) without being compelled to do so by legislation.
It fits the silent-propulsion ethos of the luxury British brand which recently announced that all its models would be electrically powered by 2030, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, told Motor News...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
INTERVIEW
Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Electric power is perfect for Rolls-Royce and would have replaced the brand’s internal combustion engines (ICE) without being compelled to do so by legislation.
It fits the silent-propulsion ethos of the luxury British brand which recently announced that all its models would be electrically powered by 2030, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, told Motor News...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.