Life / Motoring

INTERVIEW

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00

Electric power is perfect for Rolls-Royce and would have replaced the brand’s internal combustion engines (ICE) without being compelled to do so by legislation.

It fits the silent-propulsion ethos of the luxury British brand which recently announced that all its models would be electrically powered by 2030, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, told Motor News...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.