WATCH: Behind Investec’s profit bump

Business Day TV speaks to Investec’s group finance director Nishlan Samujh

18 May 2023 - 21:01
Investec powers Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and Grayston Drive and West Road South during load-shedding. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec powers Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and Grayston Drive and West Road South during load-shedding. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investec has delivered double-digit earnings growth, reporting a 25.5% jump in headline earnings per share and 14.6% rise in revenue. This comes as the asset manager and banking group benefited from higher interest rates. Business Day TV discussed the company’s numbers with Investec’ group finance director Nishlan Samujh.

