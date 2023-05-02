Puncture-proof airless tyres set to revolutionise crime fighting in Europe

Both oil benchmarks fell more than $1 in the previous session
Michelin’s Uptis airless tyres have been successfully tested by law enforcement for high-speed chases and could soon be used in autonomous vehicles
Back in 2005, Michelin unveiled a puncture-proof airless concept tyre called the Tweel. Instead of being filled with compressed air like regular tyres, the Uptis (Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System) is connected to the rim via strong, but flexible spokes, which fulfil the shock-absorbing role.
In 2018, Michelin launched an airless tyre for side-by-side or utility task vehicles (UTVs), and showed a version for lawnmowers and skid-steer loaders. The company says it has now successfully tested the Uptis up to speeds of 209km/h, with law enforcement in mind.
These airless tyres aren’t ready for production cars, but the company says some European police have visited Michelin and said they want the wheels. “When we have to rush after the bad guys, usually they put a bullet in our tyres before they go. So, we need it,” said Bruno de Feraudy, Michelin senior vice-president, quoting the police.
Police cars aren’t the only potential application. In a recent interview with The Drive, Michelin CEO Florent Menegaux hinted that the Uptis could benefit autonomous vehicles, because passengers won’t have to get out of a vehicle they’re not even driving to change a tyre.
The airless tyres will also be virtually maintenance free and won’t have irregular wear from over- or underinflation, and they’re also said to have a significantly longer lifespan than pressurised tyres.
General Motors (GM) was scheduled to begin real-world testing of the Uptis prototype tyres on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) in Michigan, US. The goal was to begin offering the Uptis on passenger cars in 2024.
Menegaux also confirms that Michelin has been in talks with Tesla about testing the Uptis tyres, but there’s no final decision. He also adds that airless tyres will always be limited to specific applications, and won’t replace conventional tyres.
Other tyre manufacturers, including Goodyear, Bridgestone and Hankook have all shown prototypes of an airless tyre.
NEWS
Puncture-proof airless tyres set to revolutionise crime fighting in Europe
