Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Kia bolsters Sportage models with diesel power

The new CRDi models join the petrol line-up, providing more options for Kia’s popular crossover SUV, which now boasts eight total models

04 May 2023 - 13:06 Phuti Mpyane
The Kia Sportage remains a stunner in GT-Line Plus regardless if it's powered by petrol or diesel. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Kia Sportage remains a stunner in GT-Line Plus regardless if it's powered by petrol or diesel. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Eight months after launching the latest and boldest Kia Sportage in petrol guise only, the local company has added three new CRDi diesel derivatives, expanding the number of available models to a total of eight.

A total of three Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDis are now on sale in LX and EX grade walks, unlike their petrol-powered brethren that are also procurable as a trio of sportier GT-Line models. The diesel Sportage is also available in sportier GT-Line Plus specification only. 

The new additions are powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Outputs are 100kW and 320Nm sent to the front wheels only.

Kia doesn’t provide AWD in the Sportage range, but performance is claimed to be 11.4 seconds from 0-100km/h with a top speed of 180km/h. CO2 emissions are rated at 129g/km in the combined cycle.   

Few could argue with the practicality of these Kia SUVs because there’s loads of head, leg and shoulder room, not to mention its class-leading, 591l boot space with all the seats up.

The segment in which the Kia Sportage competes is bursting at the seams with alternatives, but the CRDi models find themselves in a category not entirely chock-full of competitors.

The local market has an appetite for petrol-powered crossovers and SUVs ahead of their more frugal diesel counterparts, this according to numerous brands that could be playing in this field. 

The new diesel Sportages compete with a small handful; its Hyundai Tucson 2.0D Elite relative, and the Mazda CX-5 2.2 DE AWD Akera and Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0TDI 4Motion — both more capable off-road due to standard fitment all-wheel drive (AWD) underpinnings.

The cabin is spacious and furnished stylishly using good materials and a curved digital display. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin is spacious and furnished stylishly using good materials and a curved digital display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gruffness and refinement

The Sportage CRDi models are a little short of grunt, and there’s a gruffness to the engine noise. There’s good mechanical refinement and plenty of shove to reach and keep highway speeds, and the transmission is calibrated to return low fuel consumption.  

It remains an easy car to drive, with a ride that is both steady and comfy whether rushing somewhere, or just cruising. Few could argue with the practicality of these Kia SUVs because there’s loads of head, leg and shoulder room, not to mention its class-leading, 591l boot space with all the seats up. The rear seats are split-foldable in a 40:20:40 configuration to increase the loading capacity. 

As for trim levels, all models feature smart entry with push-button start and an electric parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

The Sportage LX kicks off with automatic LED headlamps and daytime running lights, electrically adjustable and folding outside mirrors with side repeater lamps, cloth upholstery, dual-zone temperature control, drive mode selector, and a curved 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating a reverse camera, Bluetooth, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LX rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. 

Sportage EX adds a gloss black front grille, front parking assist sensors, 18-inch alloys, a combination of cloth and artificial leather on the seats, electric operation, a heated steering wheel, electric folding rear seats, rear privacy glass and heated rear seats.   

In GT-Line Plus trim, the benefits build on the EX with scuff plates, a panoramic glass sunroof, alloy pedals and steering wheel paddle-shifters, an electric tailgate and a combination of artificial leather and suede as upholstery. It’s perched on sportier 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Sportage will accommodate a family of four or five with a 591l boot space. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Sportage will accommodate a family of four or five with a 591l boot space. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Passenger safety is assured with Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist, Downhill Brake Control (DBC) and Trailer Stability Assist (TSA). All Sportage models feature six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

All Sportage models are sold as standard with an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty with roadside assistance and a prepaid six-year/ 90,000km service plan, optionally unbundled if you want.  

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi LX  — R597,995  

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EX — R651,995  

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus — R705,995 

Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Sales of Japanese vehicle brands in China down 32% in first quarter
Life
2 days ago

Farewell to Rolls-Royce Dawn: A luxurious legacy ends

The final ultra-luxurious convertible leaves the Goodwood factory, making way for an electric future
Life
18 hours ago

Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at midnight, but petrol to soar

As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another ...
Life
1 day ago

Waze navigation app now available in Volvo cars

Drivers can access Waze’s real-time routing without having to use their phones
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA has a new best-selling car
Life / Motoring
2.
FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Five novels to read in May
Life / Books
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.