J&J unit takes fresh aim at 38,000 cancer lawsuits

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The profile of creditors has changed but the burden is as heavy as ever
In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government was working on exempting critical infrastructure, especially hospitals, from load-shedding
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Business Day TV spoke to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Evan Gershkovich, charged with spying, will remain in a former KGB prison until at least the end of May
Count yourself lucky if you last a few games at the PSL team with the highest turnover of coaches.
B4 conversions can withstand handguns, while the B6 upgrade can fend off assault rifles and grenade attacks
A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary is again asking a US judge to pause tens of thousands of lawsuits that allege that the company’s baby powder and other talc products cause cancer, as it takes another shot at resolving the litigation in bankruptcy after a federal appeals court found its first attempt improper.
At a Tuesday hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, LTL Management will argue that the “automatic stay” under bankruptcy law that stops lawsuits against it from moving forward while it is in Chapter 11 proceedings, should also protect J&J, which has a market value of more than $430bn and hasn’t filed for bankruptcy itself.
Two groups of cancer plaintiffs and the US Department of Justice’s bankruptcy regulator, have opposed the company’s bid for a stay, arguing that it is a fraudulent attempt to evade the earlier court ruling and that the second bankruptcy has “slim to nonexistent prospects” of success.
More than 38,0000 talc lawsuits have been on hold since LTL first filed for bankruptcy in 2021, but cancer victims argue that they should be allowed to proceed with their lawsuits after a federal appeals court rejected the company’s attempt to offload the litigation in bankruptcy.
An appeal court ruled in January that LTL wasn’t eligible for bankruptcy because it wasn’t in “financial distress.”
Before the talc lawsuits could resume, LTL filed for bankruptcy a second time, reopening the legal battle over the bankruptcy’s legitimacy.
LTL argues that the lawsuits must be stopped because litigation against J&J would imperil its effort to negotiate a comprehensive settlement of all current and future talc claims in its bankruptcy. It has said the second bankruptcy is different from its first, because it has less funding available and more plaintiff support for a settlement.
J&J has offered $8.9bn to settle the claims, but has not provided details about how much each claimant would receive from the deal. The company has said its baby powder and other talc products are safe and don’t cause cancer.
Some plaintiffs groups have backed the company's new bankruptcy, and J&J says attorneys who represent 60,000 plaintiffs have agreed to support the latest settlement offer.
J&J’s effort to settle its talc liabilities in bankruptcy began in October 2021. The company divided its consumer business in two and offloaded tens of thousands of talc lawsuits onto its newly created subsidiary, LTL, which almost immediately filed for Chapter 11. The goal: to halt the avalanche of lawsuits and force plaintiffs into a global settlement.
US judge Michael Kaplan agreed to protect J&J from lawsuits during LTL’s first bankruptcy, saying at the time that bankruptcy offered the best way to fairly resolve all of the talc lawsuits together.
Kaplan, who is also presiding over the second bankruptcy, will now decide whether to stop the lawsuits again to give LTL a second shot at a bankruptcy settlement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
J&J unit takes fresh aim at 38,000 cancer lawsuits
An appeal court has rejected the company’s attempt to offload the litigation while it is in bankruptcy proceedings
A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary is again asking a US judge to pause tens of thousands of lawsuits that allege that the company’s baby powder and other talc products cause cancer, as it takes another shot at resolving the litigation in bankruptcy after a federal appeals court found its first attempt improper.
At a Tuesday hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, LTL Management will argue that the “automatic stay” under bankruptcy law that stops lawsuits against it from moving forward while it is in Chapter 11 proceedings, should also protect J&J, which has a market value of more than $430bn and hasn’t filed for bankruptcy itself.
Two groups of cancer plaintiffs and the US Department of Justice’s bankruptcy regulator, have opposed the company’s bid for a stay, arguing that it is a fraudulent attempt to evade the earlier court ruling and that the second bankruptcy has “slim to nonexistent prospects” of success.
More than 38,0000 talc lawsuits have been on hold since LTL first filed for bankruptcy in 2021, but cancer victims argue that they should be allowed to proceed with their lawsuits after a federal appeals court rejected the company’s attempt to offload the litigation in bankruptcy.
An appeal court ruled in January that LTL wasn’t eligible for bankruptcy because it wasn’t in “financial distress.”
Before the talc lawsuits could resume, LTL filed for bankruptcy a second time, reopening the legal battle over the bankruptcy’s legitimacy.
LTL argues that the lawsuits must be stopped because litigation against J&J would imperil its effort to negotiate a comprehensive settlement of all current and future talc claims in its bankruptcy. It has said the second bankruptcy is different from its first, because it has less funding available and more plaintiff support for a settlement.
J&J has offered $8.9bn to settle the claims, but has not provided details about how much each claimant would receive from the deal. The company has said its baby powder and other talc products are safe and don’t cause cancer.
Some plaintiffs groups have backed the company's new bankruptcy, and J&J says attorneys who represent 60,000 plaintiffs have agreed to support the latest settlement offer.
J&J’s effort to settle its talc liabilities in bankruptcy began in October 2021. The company divided its consumer business in two and offloaded tens of thousands of talc lawsuits onto its newly created subsidiary, LTL, which almost immediately filed for Chapter 11. The goal: to halt the avalanche of lawsuits and force plaintiffs into a global settlement.
US judge Michael Kaplan agreed to protect J&J from lawsuits during LTL’s first bankruptcy, saying at the time that bankruptcy offered the best way to fairly resolve all of the talc lawsuits together.
Kaplan, who is also presiding over the second bankruptcy, will now decide whether to stop the lawsuits again to give LTL a second shot at a bankruptcy settlement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Load-shedding and a poor result from I&J hit AVI hard
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.