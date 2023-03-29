Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The only way increase can be paid is by cutting allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis
Watchdog under fire from academics such as Johan Kirsten and agricultural expert Wandile Sihlobo for lack of analysis
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
The regulator first initiated its cancellation project to deal with inactive retirement funds in 2007 and faced numerous legal battles along the way.
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
Barren years have stretched across 2019 world championships in Doha, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world championships
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its Aventador replacement, the Revuelto.
Translated as “unruly” in Spanish, the Revuelto is the Italian brand’s first plug-in supercar and arrives with a V12 engine paired with three electric motors for combined outputs of 745kW and 725Nm of torque...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SUPERCARS
Lamborghini unveils its hybrid Revuelto supercar
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its Aventador replacement, the Revuelto.
Translated as “unruly” in Spanish, the Revuelto is the Italian brand’s first plug-in supercar and arrives with a V12 engine paired with three electric motors for combined outputs of 745kW and 725Nm of torque...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.