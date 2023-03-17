Roma Spider is latest chariot from Ferrari

JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
The Ferrari Roma Spider is new open-air variant of the Roma Grand tourer which debuted in 2021. It’s a contemporary take on the chic, pleasure-seeking Italian lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s, says the company about the new model.
The spider also marks the return to the soft top, a solution which hasn’t been used on a front-engine Ferrari since the 1971 365 GTS/4 Daytona.
The RomaSpider takes over from the Portofino M as the brand’s entry-level drop-top, the five-layer fabric roof taking 13.5 seconds to peel off even on move but at speeds below 60km/h. A wind deflector is also in place to minimise buffeting.
The Ferrari Roma Spider boasts an all-aluminium chassis and produces 456kW and 760Nm out of a 3.8l V8 engine. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed DCT. Performance figures say 2.4 secs from standstill to 100km/h and a 320km/h top speed.
It has an adjustable spoiler operated from the five-position Manettino buttons, with a low drag position at speeds below of 100km/h. At speeds of over 300km/h, the spoiler is in high-downforce mode.
The goal of the Ferrari Roma Spider’s vehicle dynamics are for superior driving thrills and handling precision on a par with the hardtop Ferrari Roma, riding on mix size 245/35 ZR 20s in front and wider 285/35 ZR 20s at the rear.
Like its GT cousin, the Spider that weighs 84 kgs more has Side Slip Control which intervenes rapidly to keep things cool and level. The system is flanked by the traditional electronic stability control system, ABS brakes with EBD, an E-Diff3 and more. Though the chassis is derived from the Ferrari Roma, it has new components inspired by those in the Ferrari Portofino M. T.
Inside, the Ferrari Roma Spider has two separate spaces, one each for driver and passenger. Whereas the driver gets all the control and access to the F1 gearbox controls and loud pedal, the passenger has an optional 8.4 inch information display.
Standard wireless connectivity by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi and 18-way-adjustable heated seats available with an optional neck warmer as part of in-cabin amenities. Practicality is offered by a 255l boot capacity.
A seven-year maintenance programme is offered with the Ferrari Roma Spider. At the time of publishing Scuderia SA, the local merchants of Ferrari cars hadn’t confirmed price or date of availability.
Roma Spider is latest chariot from Ferrari
It's designed for elegant, open-air cruising in Mediterranean settings
