1. Prowler spotted on top wine farm
The Overberg to the east of Cape Town teems with wildlife, as the FM reported last year. It’s no Kruger Park, however, because many animals are in inaccessible parts and are mostly seen when captured on static cameras. The most recent sighting is that of a leopard on the Paul Cluver wine estate in Elgin. Observers said the sighting was not unusual.
2. Making stories less Grimm
The censoring of Roald Dahl has been widely criticised. But toning down grotesque characters has long been a practice in children’s literature. Victorians eliminated blood and gore from the Grimm brothers’ fairy tales, adding frocks and happy endings. An illustration of a pie in a 1902 edition of The Tale of Peter Rabbit was removed because Peter’s father was in the pie.
3. Ferrari’s fake roar
For supercar enthusiasts there is no sound more satisfying than the roar of a Ferrari engine as the driver pumps the accelerator. Now, as the Italian manufacturer goes green, engineers have found a way for the quieter electric model to have the distinctive growl too: pipe the sound through speakers.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: The quiet electric Ferrari will roar as loudly as ever
Scientists have found a way for it to keep its powerful growl
Image: SUPPLIED
