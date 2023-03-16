Lamborghini enters a bubbly contract with Carbon champagne

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
When the focus shifts to solutions integrating communities, immense possibilities arise
Despite the backing of all parties, the governing party is fiercely resisting the move
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Company appears to be making plans to enter a market with more than 100-million SIM cards
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
State of emergency has resulted in the arrest of more than 65,000 alleged gang members
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Automobili Lamborghini and Carbon Champagne — the boutique champagne maker headed by Frenchman Alexandre Mea — have toasted a new partnership.
The ultra-premium Carbon Champagne will be a partner in both motorsports events and exclusive lifestyle celebrations, meaning guests of the marque will sip on the hand-processed and carbon-fibre bottled and wrapped beverages.
“Lamborghini is a brand that evokes traditional craftsmanship and future tech in everything it does,” said Automobili Lamborghini chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
“Carbon Champagne conjures similar celebrations of an authentic, exclusive and aspirational lifestyle and our partnership is a vivid reflection of both brands’ approach to using traditional skills alongside cutting-edge ideas and technologies.”
Carbon fibre is a tough but light plastic that is used extensively in motorsports and the automotive industry. Lamborghini participates in the Super Trofeo one-make championship involving exclusively Huracán Super Trofeo Evo models, and in the intercontinental GT3 series. Next year, the Italian brand will participate in the Le Mans hypercar prototype endurance championships.
Alexandre Mea, CEO of Champagne Carbon, said: “We strive for excellence in all that we do; in production of our Champagne, through the unique Carbon presentation and the experience that results from every taste.
“Beyond the mastering of our fields of competence, our principles reflect those of Automobili Lamborghini: our Champagne house represents more than an inspirational product, it is a way of life and a philosophy,” said Mea.
Carbon Champagne is also in partnership with French brand Bugatti with its unique La Bouteille Noire, a 15l bottle of vintage Carbon Champagne housed in a case imitating the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Mistral, Bolide, Divo and Chiron hypercars.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Lamborghini enters a bubbly contract with Carbon champagne
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Automobili Lamborghini and Carbon Champagne — the boutique champagne maker headed by Frenchman Alexandre Mea — have toasted a new partnership.
The ultra-premium Carbon Champagne will be a partner in both motorsports events and exclusive lifestyle celebrations, meaning guests of the marque will sip on the hand-processed and carbon-fibre bottled and wrapped beverages.
“Lamborghini is a brand that evokes traditional craftsmanship and future tech in everything it does,” said Automobili Lamborghini chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
“Carbon Champagne conjures similar celebrations of an authentic, exclusive and aspirational lifestyle and our partnership is a vivid reflection of both brands’ approach to using traditional skills alongside cutting-edge ideas and technologies.”
Carbon fibre is a tough but light plastic that is used extensively in motorsports and the automotive industry. Lamborghini participates in the Super Trofeo one-make championship involving exclusively Huracán Super Trofeo Evo models, and in the intercontinental GT3 series. Next year, the Italian brand will participate in the Le Mans hypercar prototype endurance championships.
Alexandre Mea, CEO of Champagne Carbon, said: “We strive for excellence in all that we do; in production of our Champagne, through the unique Carbon presentation and the experience that results from every taste.
“Beyond the mastering of our fields of competence, our principles reflect those of Automobili Lamborghini: our Champagne house represents more than an inspirational product, it is a way of life and a philosophy,” said Mea.
Carbon Champagne is also in partnership with French brand Bugatti with its unique La Bouteille Noire, a 15l bottle of vintage Carbon Champagne housed in a case imitating the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Mistral, Bolide, Divo and Chiron hypercars.
Bubbles and Bugattis meet in exclusive champagne cases
V12 supercar with an SA connection enters production
REVIEW: Purosangue is a family Ferrari for all seasons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH | Lamborghini previews its potent Aventador replacement
Porsche, Ferrari e-fuel push at heart of EU engine debate
Lamborghini’s turning 60 and plans to party on
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.