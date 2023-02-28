Public and private sector are joining forces to solve SA's energy crisis

. SA is Eskom and Eskom is SA. As we review the budget for 2023, it is evident that energy will be at the centre of almost every discussion across the public and private sector.

As long as we continue to struggle to meet the energy needs of the country, it will put a break on growth and the economy’s ability to create new jobs and grow the taxpayer base.

The president was clear in his state of the nation address that energy is a priority and has introduced some measures that are intended to increase power to the grid over the next 18 to 24 months. We remain curious about the tangible impact of the declaration of a state of disaster on business and society.

The government has also recognised that it can no longer address the energy crisis without input from the private sector and international funders, and is trying to create an environment in which new energy projects can be brought on quickly and efficiently.

The cap on private sector generation projects has been lifted, allowing the private sector to bring on more projects that service their own operational requirements and have the opportunity to return power to the grid. The eminent tax incentives linked to the rollout of rooftop solar panels by business and households will be welcomed by all.

The decision to relax procurement rules for renewable energy projects is also an important short-term win. It allows projects that have achieved financial close to be brought online sooner, which should ease pressure on Eskom, and give it much needed space to conduct critical maintenance without weighing down the broader economy.