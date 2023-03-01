Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features

Spec sheet upgrades centre on Xtra Cab with a focus on safety

01 March 2023 - 20:04 Motoring Reporter
Legend grade Xtra Cab models now come fitted with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0. Picture: SUPPLIED
Legend grade Xtra Cab models now come fitted with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Toyota Hilux has been a mainstay of SA’s motoring landscape for years, consistently topping the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales and overall charts.

With four body configurations — single, Xtra, chassis and double-cab — the Hilux has a model to suit every driver’s needs. Now, with ever-evolving customer demands, Toyota has made some key changes to the Hilux product line-up to continue meeting the needs of drivers countrywide.

All double-cab Legend models now come fitted with a premium JBL nine-speaker audio system.
All double-cab Legend models now come fitted with a premium JBL nine-speaker audio system.
Image: Supplied

One of the most significant changes is to the Xtra Cab, the Legend grade of which now includes Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0, an active safety system that includes a pre-collision system, high-speed-range adaptive cruise control and lane-departure alert.

The TSS operation can be adjusted via dedicated steering switches or the multi-information display (MID). Exterior mirrors now also incorporate a welcome light feature, as seen in the double-cab Legend models.

As part of a second wave of Legend-grade alignment, all double-cab models now boast the same specification level, including 4x2 variants, which previously omitted the JBL audio. This upgrade means the Legend grade now offers a power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather interior, TSS, that aforementioned premium JBL nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control and a smart-entry system.

TSS operation can be adjusted via dedicated steering switches. Picture: SUPPLIED
TSS operation can be adjusted via dedicated steering switches. Picture: SUPPLIED

For Raised Body Auto transmission models (Raider and Legend), there is now an automatic transmission temperature warning, which reports AT operation when driving on steep terrain or conveying heavy loads. This addition allows for greater peace of mind for drivers who rely on their Hilux for work or adventure.

The existing colour palette remains, offering buyers a choice of seven hues on single-cab models, while Xtra and double-cab models can also be specified in Platinum White, with Attitude Black reserved for double-cab duty. Additionally, customers can inquire about the availability of Sand Beige units, available across all three body shapes in limited production numbers.

Pricing for the 2023 Toyota Hilux range is as follows:

Petrol single cab          

2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT R433,100

2.0 VVTi S 5MT R336,100

2.0 VVTi S A/C 5MT R346,000

Diesel single cab          

2.4 GD S 5MT R378,900

2.4 GD S A/C 5MT R389,100

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT R506,900

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT R527,600

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6MT — R583,200

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT R605,700

2.4 GD-6 RB SR 6MT R469,200

2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR 6MT R540,000

2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT R602,400

2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT R675,000

Chassis cab     

2.4 GD 5MT A/C R364,800

2.4 GD-6 4X4 6MT R521,200

Xtra Cab           

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT R521,500

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT R542,100

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6MT R626,100

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT R654,000

2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6MT R706,200

2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6AT R734,500

Petrol double cab        

2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT R493,600

4.0 V6 4X4 LEGEND AT R849,200

Diesel double cab        

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER MT R567,600

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT R585,500

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER MT R655,100

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT R683,800

2.4 GD-6 RB SR MT R534,400

2.4 GD-6 4X4 SR MT R615,300

2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT R709,000

2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT R792,600

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND MT R757,300

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT R802,300

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND RS 6AT* R895,000

2.8 GD-6 4X4 GR-S AT R891,400

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS MT* R909,700

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS AT* R945,400

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND MT R813,900

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND AT R849,600

*RS models are equipped with the Roller Shutter package

Pricing includes a standard three-year/100,000km warranty and 90,000km service plan.

