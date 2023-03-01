Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Get out of the way

01 March 2023 - 19:51
Cas Coovadia’s recent statement as reported by Linda Ensor was dead-on (“State not engaging business, says Busa”, February 26). Ramaphosa must stop blaming the private sector for not engaging with the government.

Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government. From crimes that go unsolved or unprosecuted due to police corruption, to blackouts as a result of incompetence and state-backed criminal syndicates, there is a culture of apathy and criminality led by a government that is the worst of all role models.

The only blame that can truly be placed on the private sector is that it is far too patient and accommodating towards a government that doesn’t care if they live or die. As former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter stated in his groundbreaking interview: the ANC is still dominated by communist and Marxist ideology.

We are ruled by a government that doesn’t think the private sector should exist. When it says the private sector must do more it is either lying or begging the private sector for more money.

The onus is on the government to grow up and abandon its childish philosophies and corrupt practices. The private sector needs to stop trying to appease a government that hates it.

Liberalisation across the board is needed, including the lifting of labour restrictions, and scrapping as many cumbersome regulations as possible. Businesses need room to grow, not stratifying legislation that holds them back from helping this country to prosper.

Ramaphosa must stop blaming the private sector for his government’s failures. And the private sector must end all attempts at appeasement. The government doesn’t care about them. So, make it care. Put pressure on it to do the right thing.

Only the private sector can really save SA. But only if the state steps out of the way and lets it do so.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

