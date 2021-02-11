Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Volkswagen T-Roc is capable but compromised VW’s new crossover is a stylish ride but cheap cabin plastics spoil the party BL PREMIUM

A look at the sales charts shows that compact SUVs and crossovers are hot property, which is why carmakers are churning out new varieties to squeeze into every niche.

The local SUV market has grown 44% in the past five years and is expected to almost double in size over the next decade, and the Volkswagen T-Cross launched here a year ago has already become one of SA’s best-selling cars...