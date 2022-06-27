Life / Motoring ROAD TEST REVIEW: New Opel Mokka oozes charm It isn’t cheap, but Opel’s new crossover turns heads and has a fun-to-drive nature B L Premium

Striking truck drivers that recently blocked Van Reenen’s Pass forced us into an impromptu detour on a rocky gravel road in the new Opel Mokka, and it ticked off one conclusion: crossovers, otherwise known as softroaders, can be more capable in the rough stuff than you’d say.

With its slightly elevated 160mm ride height the front-wheel drive Opel is hardly a candidate for an off-road expedition, but its high-profile tyres happily cruised over the craters and small rocks we were forced onto by the protesters...