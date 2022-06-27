ROAD TEST
REVIEW: New Opel Mokka oozes charm
It isn’t cheap, but Opel’s new crossover turns heads and has a fun-to-drive nature
27 June 2022 - 14:54
Striking truck drivers that recently blocked Van Reenen’s Pass forced us into an impromptu detour on a rocky gravel road in the new Opel Mokka, and it ticked off one conclusion: crossovers, otherwise known as softroaders, can be more capable in the rough stuff than you’d say.
With its slightly elevated 160mm ride height the front-wheel drive Opel is hardly a candidate for an off-road expedition, but its high-profile tyres happily cruised over the craters and small rocks we were forced onto by the protesters...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now