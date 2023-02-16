EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
The European Parliament this week formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the EU from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.
The rules will require that by 2035 carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO² emissions from new cars sold, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.
The law will also set a 55% cut in CO² emissions for new cars sold from 2030 versus 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5%.
“The operating costs of an electric vehicle are already lower than the operating costs of a vehicle with an internal combustion engine,” said Jan Huitema, the parliament’s lead negotiator on the rules, adding it was an imperative to bring more affordable electric vehicles to consumers.
EU countries agreed on the deal with lawmakers last October, but still need to formally rubber stamp the rules before they can take effect. Final approval is expected in March.
New vans must comply with a 100% CO² cut by 2035, and a 50% cut by 2030, compared with 2021 levels.
Many carmakers in Europe have announced huge investments in electrification. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schaefer said last year the brand will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033.
Still, the EU law met resistance from some industry and countries when it was proposed in July 2021. As a result, the final deal includes some flexibility, including that small carmakers producing fewer than 10,000 vehicles a year can negotiate weaker targets until 2036.
The CO² law is part of a package of tougher EU climate policies, designed to deliver the bloc’s targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions this decade.
