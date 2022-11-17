Life / Motoring

World’s most powerful bakkie goes wild

The 755kW Mammoth Hennessey TRX gets an overlanding edition to travel deeper into the wilderness

17 November 2022 - 18:00 Motor News Reporter
The Hennessey Mammoth benefits from a new package for exploring the great outdoors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has introduced an overlanding upgrade for its Mammoth TRX pickup.

The 1000 TRX, based on a Dodge Ram TRX pickup, is celebrated as the world’s fastest and most powerful bakkie thanks to being powered by a 755kW and 1,313Nm 6.2l supercharged “Hellcat” V8 engine.

The 5.8m long bakkie has gained upgrades to allow adventurous owners to confidently and comfortably use its off-road capability for overlanding.

The tailored Overland Edition uses a robust TRX bed rack as its foundation, topped by a convenient hard-shell rooftop tent that takes minutes to set up.

Capable of carrying five adults and towing more than three tonnes, the Overland Edition is fitted with a retractable awning that provides shade and shelter, auxiliary fuel tanks and a pressurised water reservoir. Other accessories include an axe, spade, LED perimeter illumination, grab handles and a retractable ladder.

The new Overland Edition is available on the company’s Mammoth 900 or Mammoth 1000 models of the RAM TRX. The new Overland Edition package is fitted by Hennessey Performance technicians for a cost of $19,950 (R347,000.)

Overlanding customers can also specify a Hennessey’s stage 2 off-road enhancement package that adds custom bumpers, vision-boosting LED lights, a front-levelling kit, 37-inch off-road tyres and upgraded electronic fold-out steps.

Added overlanding accoutrements include stairs to access the tent, spades and auxiliary fuel tanks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Life
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring

