The competition is open to children up to 15 years old living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland
Toyota SA is accepting entries for the 16th annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, which is open to children up to the age 15 with the following age categories: seven years and under, eight to 11 years and 12 to 15 years.
The competition, which began in 2004, is the idea of Toyota global president and CEO Akio Toyoda, and is aimed at children who love drawing and relish the opportunity to use their imaginations while stimulating their interest in cars.
It continues to be one of the largest international art competitions that gives youngsters not only the opportunity to share their ideas about the future of mobility, but also encourages them to pursue their dreams.
The competition comprises a National and a World contest. The National contest is held in each of the 76 participating countries until March 2023.
Entry is open from November 21 to February 10 2023.
The competition is open to children aged 15 and younger living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.
Theme — Your “Dream Car”
Age categories
Category 1: Under 7 years old
Category 2: 8-11 years old
Category 3: 12-15 years old
Contestants stand a chance to win the following awards for all three categories:
There are also prizes for participating schools. The school that submits the most valid entry forms stands a chance to win one of the following cash prizes:
Toyota Dream Car Art Contest
Toyota’s young designer search is back
The competition is open to children up to 15 years old living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland
Most read
