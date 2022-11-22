Life / Motoring

Toyota’s young designer search is back

The competition is open to children up to 15 years old living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland

22 November 2022 - 21:17 Motor News Reporter
The competition gives children the opportunity to share their ideas about the future of mobility. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA is accepting entries for the 16th annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, which is open to children up to the age 15 with the following age categories: seven years and under, eight to 11 years and 12 to 15 years.

The competition, which began in 2004, is the idea of Toyota global president and CEO Akio Toyoda, and is aimed at children who love drawing and relish the opportunity to use their imaginations while stimulating their interest in cars.

It continues to be one of the largest international art competitions that gives youngsters not only the opportunity to share their ideas about the future of mobility, but also encourages them to pursue their dreams.

The competition comprises a National and a World contest. The National contest is held in each of the 76 participating countries until March 2023.

Children’s wildest car dreams may be far-fetched at times but they certainly give car designers food for thought, such as previous category winner Sahasra Kalakonda’s imaginations depicted here. Picture: SUPPLIED
Entry is open from November 21 to February 10 2023. 

The competition is open to children aged 15 and younger living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.

Theme — Your “Dream Car”

Age categories

Category 1:  Under 7 years old　

Category 2:  8­-11 years old

Category 3:  12-15 years old

Contestants stand a chance to win the following awards for all three categories:

  • First place — PS5 to the value of R15,000 and GT7 game
  • Second — Xbox One to the value of R7,000
  • Third — HP laptop to the value of R5,000
  • Fourth — tablet to the value of R3,000
  • Fifth — a gift voucher to the value of R2,000

There are also prizes for participating schools. The school that submits the most valid entry forms stands a chance to win one of the following cash prizes:

  • First prize: R15,000
  • Second prize: R10,000
  • Third prize: R5,000

