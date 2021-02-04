Toyota seeks budding young designers

Toyota SA has announced that entries to the 15th annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest are now open.

The contest aims to inspire budding young designers by inviting them to submit sketches of their favourite cars.

First held in 2004 in Japan, this international competition allows children to imagine, sketch and share their ideas about the future of cars. The contest was conceptualised by Toyota president and CEO Akio Toyoda, a young-at-heart global CEO if we are to judge by his love for speed and beautiful cars.

He wanted to create a platform to teach children to use the power of dreams and imagination while stimulating their interest in cars.

The contest is open for children aged 15 or under living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland under the following categories:

Category 1: Under eight years old

Category 2: eight­ —11 years old

Category 3: 12—15 years old

If your child loves drawing and has a keen interest in cars, then this is their opportunity.

“We firmly believe that the arts are a powerful mechanism of escape — hence the importance of the Dream Car Art Contest. We had concerns this year, just knowing that people are dealing with a lot more with the pandemic, and we hope this competition will offer children a healthy outlet — even if it’s for a little while,” says Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota SA.

Just a word of PR advice from us here: ensure the children pencil in a Toyota badge as well.

1st place wins a PS5 to the value of R15,000 and a WRC Game.

2nd place wins an Xbox One to the value of R7,000.

3rd place wins an HP laptop to the value of R5,000.

4th place wins a tablet to the value of R3,000.

5th place wins a gift voucher to the value of R2,000.

Toyota SA also has prizes for participating schools. The school that submits the most valid entry forms stands a chance to win one of the following cash prizes:

1st Prize: R15,000

2nd Prize: R10,000

3rd Prize: R5,000

The national and internal competition closes on March 31 2021. More information is available here.