Aston Martin celebrates with stunning open-cockpit concept

Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
Aston Martin has shown its new DBR22: a V12-engined two-seater coach-built design concept, celebrating the marque’s bloodline of open-cockpit sports racers but also marking the 10th anniversary of Q by Aston Martin, the ultra-luxury marques’ bespoke division.
The DBE22 is the latest creation of Q by Aston Martin after low-volume specials such as the Aston Martin Victor, the Vulcan that is limited to 24 worldwide, and the Vantage V600, limited to 14.
Adopting the classic art of coachbuilding with advanced materials and manufacturing technologies, the DBR22 harks back to the company’s other two-seater open-cockpit sports cars such as the DBR1 and DB3S, but with a new take.
Designed by Frank Feeley, the 1953 DB3S body became known for its curves and aerodynamic efficiency, establishing Aston Martin as a serious Le Mans contender.
The DBR1, known as the ultimate Aston Martin sports car, took Feeley’s design language a stage further and became one of the most influential Aston Martins, winning notable races, the most famous being Le Mans in 1959, driven by Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvador.
The DBR22 design concept showcases a new body from the designers at Aston Martin. A noteworthy feature is the entirely new front grille which incorporates a unique carbon-fibre design in place of the usual veins seen on series production Aston Martins. This design takes inspiration directly from the DBR1 and DB3S.
The bonnet features a horseshoe vent, recessed to aid airflow from the 5.2l V12 twin-turbo engine and a wind deflector and mirrors are mounted to the tops of the doors on carbon-fibre arms. A set of 21-inch alloy wheels with 14-spoke design are created especially for the DBR22 and feature a motorsport-derived centre-lock hub.
The DBR22 design concept showcases an entirely bespoke paint colour. The cockpit fuses classic and contemporary approaches through the use of leather and exposed carbon fibre and an all-new dashboard with digital infotainment displays, supple aromatic hides that swathe the dashboard while carbon fibre extends over the tops of the doors.
Rising from behind the seats are twin nacelles which smooth the airflow behind the driver and passenger’s heads. A perforated panel allows hot air to exit the tail. At the rear is a diffuser and pair of large diameter exhaust tailpipes.
The 5.2l V12 twin-turbo power train packs 525kW and 753Nm. Through an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission the DBR22 accelerates from a standstill to 100km/h in 3.4sec and a top speed of 319km/h. Dynamically the DBR22 targets true driver connection, with a chassis honed to deliver precision, agility and tactility in equal measure.
A pinned steering column brings greater accuracy and more detailed feedback, but attention has also been paid to the DBR22’s chassis structure. Exclusive front and rear shear panels further increase torsional rigidity, with a bespoke calibration for the adaptive dampers providing precision and pliancy for a blend of body control and ride refinement on road or racetrack.
The DBR22 features a 3D-printed rear subframe, the first time Aston Martin has introduced such a method. The component is made from multiple 3D-printed parts printed from aluminium, which are bonded to form the finished subframe. The advantages are weight saving and no reduction in stiffness, plus the ability to make special parts for ultra-low volume models, where required.
The DBR22 design concept will be on display at Pebble Beach Concours D’ Elegance from Friday August 19.
International News
