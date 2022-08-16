×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Independent investigator to assist in slain whistle-blower case

16 August 2022 - 10:42 Staff Reporter
It's been a year since Babita Deokaran, chief director of financial accounting in the department of health, was gunned down in her driveway at her home in the south of Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
It's been a year since Babita Deokaran, chief director of financial accounting in the department of health, was gunned down in her driveway at her home in the south of Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gauteng premier David Makhura says an independent forensic investigator will be appointed in the wake of reports about irregular tenders queried by the province’s slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

This comes a year after Deokaran, chief director of financial accounting in the department of health, was shot dead in her driveway at her home in the south of Johannesburg. She was a critical witness in the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment. Six accused were arrested after her murder.

Recent news reports have flagged how, shortly before her death, she had queried a spate of payments to contractors, in particular from the Tembisa Hospital.

“The Gauteng provincial government is treating this matter in a very serious light and, consequently, the office of the premier is finalising the process of appointing an independent forensic investigator to investigate the allegations that have surfaced relating to the case,” Makhura said.

On whether any implicated staff had been sanctioned over the alleged fraud, the province said labour matters have been referred to the head of department of health to deal with them under the Public Service Act and Public Finance Management Act.

“While we are committed in ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the Public Finance Management Act, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the Public Service Act and other applicable prescripts,” said Makhura.

Makhura said the provincial government is strengthening its control systems to prevent fraud and corruption.

TimesLIVE

Makhura blasts DA no confidence vote as ‘desperation for relevance’

Opposition party says crime has shot up to a record high because little has been done to halt joblessness
Politics
1 week ago

Gauteng premier Makhura says illegal miners are an ‘armed force’

Police minister says specialised teams will be deployed to combat ‘zama zamas’
National
1 week ago

Gauteng premier David Makhura condemns violent protest in Tembisa

At least four killed as residents protest against electricity cuts and 'high municipal rates'
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Countdown begins: union to ballot public servants ...
National / Labour
2.
Court asks for ‘peek’ at ‘crossed out’ Zuma ...
National
3.
Transnet shortlists 10 private companies to help ...
National
4.
Crime fighters support better tools to ...
National
5.
Zuma tells SCA Fraser served public interest ...
National

Related Articles

Coalitions compromise policy values and governance, says ANC

Politics

Call for ideas as new Gauteng Township Act slashes red tape to help ...

Politics

ANC has no choice but to renew itself before 2024 polls, Lesufi says

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.