Toyota tweaks its C-HR for 2022

Toyota SA has unveiled an updated C-HR compact crossover, the vehicle that in 2016 ushered in a more exciting design era for the brand.
The CH-R competes against edgy-styled crossovers such as the Opel Mokka, Honda HR-V, Volkswagen Taigo and Hyundai Kona, and its exterior tweaks are subtle, the most notable being new 18-inch directional alloy wheels fitted to the plus and luxury-grade models. These are shod with 225/50/R18 rubber while a space-saver spare wheel enhances luggage capacity.
The existing three-grade strategy continues, starting with the baseline 1.2T model, followed by the plus and luxury variants.
The colour line-up has been revised, adopting hues from other Toyota models, including Celestite Grey, as well as introducing some new options. The standard and plus models offer buyers a choice of 10 exterior paint finishes, which include the striking new Midnight Purple pictured, along with Fierce Red and Eclipse Black.
The luxury models are available in bi-tone colours only, with nine unique configurations. The chosen exterior colour is combined with a black roof, with the exception of Eclipse Black, which marries the obsidian paintwork with a silver roof.
The 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine continues across the range, delivering 85kW and 185Nm paired to either a CVT or six-speed manual transmission, and delivering claimed fuel economy of 6.3l /100km.
Standard comforts are plentiful across the range, starting with the standard model which boasts daytime running lights, LED headlamps with auto function and exterior colour coding. Air-conditioning, electric power steering, a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, and a 4.2-inch multi-information display, reversing camera and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system are also part of the deal.
Moving up to the plus model, customers are treated to front fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather steering wheel trim, cruise control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, with the air conditioning upgraded to dual-zone climate control.
The range-topping luxury version lays on additional fare like park distance control and an intelligent parking system, keyless entry and start, partial leather interior and Bi-LED headlamps with sequential turn- signal operation. The side mirrors can also be folded in.
All C-HR models boast safety in the form of seven airbags, ABS brakes, brake assist, stability control, hill assist control, and trailer sway control.
The luxury grade in addition features Toyota Safety Sense which encompasses a pre-collision system, auto high beam, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure alert, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.
Like all Toyota models, the C-HR comes with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15 Gb in car Wi-Fi allocation, vehicle telematics and enhanced user features via the MyToyota app.
Prices:
C-HR 1.2 T — R429,000
C-HR 1.2 T Plus- R465,200
C-HR 1.2 T Plus CVT — R479,100
C-HR 1.2 T Luxury CVT — R554,500
Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and six-services/90,000km service plan.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Toyota tweaks its C-HR for 2022
Coupe-like crossover is updated for 2022 with new colours, and it’s filled to the brim with features
