A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Conventional wisdom tells us that cars are terrible investments. They depreciate and cost a fortune to maintain. That’s true for almost all cars on the road.
When it comes to the exclusive world of supercars, however, the economics can look rather different. Though they hold value far better than your neighbour’s Polo, the real investment lies in the companies manufacturing these cars, provided you exclude the financial nightmare that is Aston Martin Lagonda (down 65% this year)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: When investing in cars makes sense
Buying a humdrum city vehicle may be a bad investment, but shelling out for shares in the world’s top supercar companies isn’t
Conventional wisdom tells us that cars are terrible investments. They depreciate and cost a fortune to maintain. That’s true for almost all cars on the road.
When it comes to the exclusive world of supercars, however, the economics can look rather different. Though they hold value far better than your neighbour’s Polo, the real investment lies in the companies manufacturing these cars, provided you exclude the financial nightmare that is Aston Martin Lagonda (down 65% this year)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.