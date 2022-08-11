×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: When investing in cars makes sense

Buying a humdrum city vehicle may be a bad investment, but shelling out for shares in the world’s top supercar companies isn’t

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

Conventional wisdom tells us that cars are terrible investments. They depreciate and cost a fortune to maintain. That’s true for almost all cars on the road.

When it comes to the exclusive world of supercars, however, the economics can look rather different. Though they hold value far better than your neighbour’s Polo, the real investment lies in the companies manufacturing these cars, provided you exclude the financial nightmare that is Aston Martin Lagonda (down 65% this year)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.