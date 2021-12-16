Life / Motoring

Toyota launches Land Cruiser 70th anniversary model

Special logos and utility-improving features for the tough Toyota’s platinum anniversary

16 December 2021 - 05:02 Denis Droppa
The heavy-duty front steel bumper has integrated winch preparation. Picture: SUPPLIED
The heavy-duty front steel bumper has integrated winch preparation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota’s tough-as-nails 70-series Land Cruiser started life seven decades ago as the BJ that was intended for military use, and expanded into the civilian market in 1954 where it took on the Land Rover with its go-anywhere capability and ruggedness.

Built with a robust body-on-frame design, this long-running series of all-wheel drive Toyotas comprises the 76 Station Wagon, 78 Wagon and 79 bakkie.

To celebrate the vehicle’s platinum anniversary Toyota has released a 70th Anniversary edition of the 79 series single and double cabs. The package adds visual tweaks and a host of utility-improving features aimed at more hard-core Land Cruiser enthusiasts.

Unique 70-year emblems adorn the exterior and the durable cotton canvas seat covers, with the Toyota ellipse on the grille replaced by prominent Toyota lettering (as with the Hilux GR-S and Land Cruiser GR-S) for a distinctive look. The doors have a nostalgic Land Cruiser badge as a nod to the iconic 40-series built between 1960 and 1984.

The 70th Anniversary model is offered exclusively in Ivory White and Sand Beige.

Unique 70-year emblems adorn the exterior and the cotton canvas seat covers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Unique 70-year emblems adorn the exterior and the cotton canvas seat covers. Picture: SUPPLIED

The package also adds parts for when the going gets tough, including a heavy-duty front steel bumper, integrated winch preparation, and a tubular rear step bumper with a detachable tow bar.

As with the rest of the Land Cruiser 70-series range the Anniversary models have long-range fuel tanks (180l in the single cab and 130l in the double cab),

Though its styling is a throwback to a bygone era, the vehicle has mod cons including remote central locking, aircon, dual front airbags, ABS brakes, and a touchscreen audio system with navigation and Bluetooth.

Power is supplied by a 4.5l turbo diesel V8 with outputs of 151kW and 430Nm. Transmissions are five-speed manuals, with part-time four-wheel drive and a low range transfer case.

Pricing

Land Cruiser 79 S/C 4.5 Diesel V8 70th Edition — R889,700

Land Cruiser 79 D/C 4.5 Diesel V8 70th Edition — R943,100

Includes three-year/100,000km warranty, with service plan packages optionally available.

SVI makes anti-riot scraper for Land Cruiser 79

The scraper is inspired by the V-shaped cowcatchers used by trains to deflect obstacles on railway tracks
Life
2 months ago

Toyota discloses prices for new Land Cruiser 300 series

The eagerly awaited SUV arrives in five variants starting from R1.28mawaited SUV arrives in five variants starting from R1.28m
Life
4 months ago

Butched-up new Ford Ranger fully revealed at last

The new-generation one-tonner is smarter, bolder-looking and more powerful
Life
3 weeks ago
