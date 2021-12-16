Toyota launches Land Cruiser 70th anniversary model

Toyota’s tough-as-nails 70-series Land Cruiser started life seven decades ago as the BJ that was intended for military use, and expanded into the civilian market in 1954 where it took on the Land Rover with its go-anywhere capability and ruggedness.

Built with a robust body-on-frame design, this long-running series of all-wheel drive Toyotas comprises the 76 Station Wagon, 78 Wagon and 79 bakkie.

To celebrate the vehicle’s platinum anniversary Toyota has released a 70th Anniversary edition of the 79 series single and double cabs. The package adds visual tweaks and a host of utility-improving features aimed at more hard-core Land Cruiser enthusiasts.

Unique 70-year emblems adorn the exterior and the durable cotton canvas seat covers, with the Toyota ellipse on the grille replaced by prominent Toyota lettering (as with the Hilux GR-S and Land Cruiser GR-S) for a distinctive look. The doors have a nostalgic Land Cruiser badge as a nod to the iconic 40-series built between 1960 and 1984.

The 70th Anniversary model is offered exclusively in Ivory White and Sand Beige.