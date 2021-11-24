Butched-up new Ford Ranger fully revealed at last

Following months of teaser pictures and drip-fed details, Ford’s all-new Ranger has been fully revealed.

With butch new looks, more power and smart new features, the one-tonner will be built at Ford SA’s plant in Silverton for the local and export markets in a R15.8bn investment. The plant will also manufacture the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok on a shared platform with the new Ranger.

The goal was to make this Ranger the toughest and most capable yet created by Ford, says Graham Pearson, Ranger vehicle programme director.

“They put it through one of the most exhaustive global testing schedules we’ve ever developed and would not rest until we were satisfied that it was Built Ford Tough.”

The new Ranger looks like the pickup that will steal other bakkies’ school lunches. It adopts a “tough truck” design inspired by the larger Ford F-150 with its assertive grille and C-clamp headlights, and more muscular sides with flared wheel arches for a greater impression of strength. For the first time, the blue oval bakkie offers matrix LED headlights.

Inside, a more car-like cabin has been created with premium soft-touch materials, a huge portrait-style 10.1-inch or 12-inch centre touchscreen with Ford’s Sync 4 connectivity and entertainment system, and a fully digital instrument panel to replace the old analogue one. A 360° camera aids with parking or negotiating tricky terrain while out exploring.