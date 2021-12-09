WATCH | Mazda2 and Nissan Almera score mixed results in crash tests

Both models were equipped with ISOFIX anchorages and combined with effective Child Restraint Systems (CRS) showed good protection in the crash test. Neither vehicle offers the possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag when a rearward facing CRS is installed in the passenger seat.

Dual front airbags are fitted as standard to both the Mazda2 and Nissan Almera, the latter a popular car with ride-hailing services like Uber and Bolt.

The Mazda2 is one of four cars to score four or more stars in the #SaferCarsForAfrica project, which since 2017 has crash tested 18 vehicles sold in Africa. The Toyota Etios, Toyota Avanza and Honda Amaze are the other locally available cars that scored four stars, with the Mahindra XUV300 the only one with a five-star rating thus far.

Three cars have scored zero stars: the Nissan NP300 Hardbody and Chery QQ3, neither of which are on sale any more, and the GWM Steed 5 which is still available.

“#SaferCarsforAfrica is an important programme for the AA as we continue to push for better safety standards on vehicles for local consumers,” said Willem Groenewald, the AA’s CEO.