SVI makes anti-riot scraper for Land Cruiser 79

Armoured-car firm SVI Engineering has launched an anti-riot scraper that clears a path through debris to allow security and medical personnel to access critical locations.

Contracted by its mining and security industry clients to come up with a way to clear road barricades during riots, SVI designed the scraper to fit standard vehicles such as the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 bakkie. It’s inspired by the V-shaped cowcatchers used by locomotives to deflect obstacles on railway tracks.

The anti-riot scraper and hydraulic power pack weighs about 100kg — similar to a bulbar and winch — and takes about two hours to install.

Functioning as a normal bumper in the raised position, it can be hydraulically lowered and raised by pressing a button inside the cabin. Different angles of attack are available depending on the obstacle that needs to be moved.