VEHICLE SECURITY
SVI makes anti-riot scraper for Land Cruiser 79
The scraper is inspired by the V-shaped cowcatchers used by trains to deflect obstacles on railway tracks
Armoured-car firm SVI Engineering has launched an anti-riot scraper that clears a path through debris to allow security and medical personnel to access critical locations.
Contracted by its mining and security industry clients to come up with a way to clear road barricades during riots, SVI designed the scraper to fit standard vehicles such as the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 bakkie. It’s inspired by the V-shaped cowcatchers used by locomotives to deflect obstacles on railway tracks.
The anti-riot scraper and hydraulic power pack weighs about 100kg — similar to a bulbar and winch — and takes about two hours to install.
Functioning as a normal bumper in the raised position, it can be hydraulically lowered and raised by pressing a button inside the cabin. Different angles of attack are available depending on the obstacle that needs to be moved.
A fire-extinguishing option is available that can be fitted to the blade to extinguish burning objects as the vehicle approaches them.
The first unit is now available for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 but the company can adapt the system for many other vehicles. SVI is developing a version for the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger bakkies.
The SVI anti-riot scraper for the Land Cruiser 79 is priced at R64,995.00 excluding VAT.
