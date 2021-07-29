LOCAL LAUNCH
Toyota discloses prices for new Land Cruiser 300 series
The eagerly awaited SUV arrives in five variants starting from R1.28m
Toyota SA has revealed prices and details of the new-generation Land Cruiser 300 to go on sale next month.
The eagerly awaited SUV will sell in five models priced from R1,283,200-R1,842,900. Successor to the 200 series, the Toyota adopts a bolder design and more powerful new petrol and diesel engines. As before it’s a seven-seater with three rows of seats.
With its more angular styling the newcomer bears a passing resemblance to the 80-series of the 1990s — keeping the classic two-box look. The front façade features a large and prominent radiator grille with sculpted rectangular headlamps on each side.
The 300 model is a ground-up design featuring an all-new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform designated as TNGA-F. The F indicates the first ladder-frame execution of TNGA — a fact that should find favour with off-road enthusiasts.
Buyers have the choice of a 3.5l V6 Twin Turbo petrol engine with outputs of 305kW and 650Nm, or a 3.3l V6 turbodiesel with 225kW and 700Nm.
Top speed is pegged at 210km/h for both variants. The new engines are mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission with low-range functionality. Crawl control and Drive Mode Select further ensure the Land Cruiser retains its well-known off road prowess.
Fuel consumption is claimed at 12.1l/100km for the Petrol and 8.9l/100km for the diesel.
The Land Cruiser 300 also introduces a new grade line-up, namely GX-R, ZX and GR-S. GX-R remains the utility-focused model as the entry point to the range, while the ZX replaces the VX-R as the luxury model.
For the first time on Land Cruiser, a Gazoo Racing Sport (GR-S) grade will serve as the off-road performance model. It has bespoke exterior styling and trim, rugged 18-inch alloy wheels, and an off-road-biased specification list. This model brings the GR brand into the Land Cruiser for the first time.
The ZX has 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome detailing and more luxurious interior trim.
All models are well stocked with features including LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, keyless entry with auto-door-lock, park distance control, an electric parking brake, climate control with rear zone, and electric driver seat adjustment.
So too a multi-information display, navigation, and multiple power outlets with charging ports.
The ZX and GR-S additionally feature power fold-down third-row seating, a power-operated back door with hands-free function, heated steering wheel with wood accents, JBL 14-speaker audio system with DVD playback and 12.3-inch screen. They also have a multi-terrain monitor with panoramic view, seat heating and ventilation for first- and second-row passengers, a wireless charger and tyre pressure monitoring. All models have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The ZX model adds a Wi-Fi enabled rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones, while the GR-S model features a hi-tech E-KDSS system to maximise off-road capability. E-KDSS is an evolution of the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) which links the wheels via hydraulically-supported stabiliser bars. It locks the wheels together for improved on-road handling and unlocks the stabiliser bars when required for better wheel articulation (+30mm versus the current model) for off road use.
Toyota Safety Sense is fitted to both the ZX and GR-S grades and offers a full suite of active safety aids with autonomous driving technologies such as lane keeping assist, radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, adaptive high beam and rear cross traffic alert.
Prices:
Land Cruiser 300 GX-R 3.3D — R1,283,200
Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.3D — R1,765,500
Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.5T — R1,797,100
Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.3D — R1,811,900
Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.5T — R1,842,900
* Petrol ZX models will go on sale early August with the diesel and GR-S derivatives following shortly thereafter.
Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-services/90,000 km service plan.
