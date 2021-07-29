Toyota discloses prices for new Land Cruiser 300 series

Toyota SA has revealed prices and details of the new-generation Land Cruiser 300 to go on sale next month.

The eagerly awaited SUV will sell in five models priced from R1,283,200-R1,842,900. Successor to the 200 series, the Toyota adopts a bolder design and more powerful new petrol and diesel engines. As before it’s a seven-seater with three rows of seats.

With its more angular styling the newcomer bears a passing resemblance to the 80-series of the 1990s — keeping the classic two-box look. The front façade features a large and prominent radiator grille with sculpted rectangular headlamps on each side.

The 300 model is a ground-up design featuring an all-new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform designated as TNGA-F. The F indicates the first ladder-frame execution of TNGA — a fact that should find favour with off-road enthusiasts.

Buyers have the choice of a 3.5l V6 Twin Turbo petrol engine with outputs of 305kW and 650Nm, or a 3.3l V6 turbodiesel with 225kW and 700Nm.

Top speed is pegged at 210km/h for both variants. The new engines are mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission with low-range functionality. Crawl control and Drive Mode Select further ensure the Land Cruiser retains its well-known off road prowess.

Fuel consumption is claimed at 12.1l/100km for the Petrol and 8.9l/100km for the diesel.

The Land Cruiser 300 also introduces a new grade line-up, namely GX-R, ZX and GR-S. GX-R remains the utility-focused model as the entry point to the range, while the ZX replaces the VX-R as the luxury model.

For the first time on Land Cruiser, a Gazoo Racing Sport (GR-S) grade will serve as the off-road performance model. It has bespoke exterior styling and trim, rugged 18-inch alloy wheels, and an off-road-biased specification list. This model brings the GR brand into the Land Cruiser for the first time.

The ZX has 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome detailing and more luxurious interior trim.