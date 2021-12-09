Life / Motoring

Volvo invests in augmented reality windscreen tech

Swedish vehicle firm has invested in Israeli start-up Spectralics, which specialises in optical and imaging technology

09 December 2021 - 16:44 Staff Writer
A new type of thin optics film on the windscreen could create a wide head-up display with virtual objects superimposed onto the real-world environment. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new type of thin optics film on the windscreen could create a wide head-up display with virtual objects superimposed onto the real-world environment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo Cars is working on a panoramic head-up display for car windscreens to provide an unprecedented augmented reality (AR) experience.

A more advanced version of the head-up displays already available in some cars, the technology is at an early stage of development but could contribute to making cars safer and “revolutionise the in-car user experience”, says Volvo.

The Swedish vehicle firm has invested in the optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm. With a background in aerospace technology development, Israel-based Spectralics has created a multilayered thin combiner (MLTC), a new type of thin optics film that can be applied to a car’s windshield or windows and overlay imagery on the glass.

It could create a wide head-up display with virtual objects superimposed onto the real-world environment for a safe and immersive experience.

Launched in 2018, the Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in high-potential technology start-ups. It focuses on strategic technology trends transforming the auto industry, such as artificial intelligence, electrification and autonomous driving.

