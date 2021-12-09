Old timer Grand Cherokee excels on gravel

The Jeep Grand Cherokee reminds me of Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock n Roll where he sings: “Call me a relic, call me what you will, say I'm old fashioned, say I'm over the hill, today's music ain't got the same soul, I like that old time rock and roll”.

In the same vein the Grand Cherokee represents a more old-school approach in an era where SUVs are getting ever more hi-tech. Many Jeep devotees will likely be itching to buy the sophisticated new-generation Grand Cherokee that was recently unveiled overseas and is headed to SA late next year.

But there may be a few who, like Bob with his musical nostalgia, prefer the more traditional charms of the current vehicle which will still be around for a few months. Even though it has technology like height-adjustable air suspension and lane-keeping assist, there are distinctly retro aspects about this Grand Cherokee, which has been around since 2011.

For starters, the cabin is littered with buttons in contrast to the minimalist digital dashboards trending in newer vehicles. It looks a little cluttered but you can’t fault the user friendliness; you don’t have to be an antidigital dinosaur to appreciate the convenience of quick-access buttons instead of having to trawl through digital menus to activate features.

That said, the 10-year old vehicle isn’t for Luddites and still has a touch screen infotainment system. The seven-inch screen is small by modern standards but has all the requisite functionality including Android Auto and Apple Carplay, pairing with smartphones via Bluetooth and USB ports.

This Grand Cherokee, which shares its platform with the old Mercedes ML after Merc’s short-lived ownership of Chrysler, also betrays its age in some of its cabin décor. Wood and metallic accents raise the appeal but some of the textures and finishes, particularly certain plastic surfaces and the wrinkly leather seats, don’t breed the same premium feel as many SUV rivals. We haven’t yet experienced the new-generation Grand Cherokee but in pictures its cabin looks distinctly more upmarket.

In terms of comfort there’s little to complain about in this ageing Jeep. Its replacement will offer the option of seven seats for the first time, but the current Grand Cherokee lays on plenty of space and amenities in its five seats.