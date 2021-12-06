Life / Motoring

Volkswagen confirms pricing of facelifted Polo

Taigo, Caddy and Golf R are also confirmed for 2022 in a busy period for brand

06 December 2021 - 15:57 Phuti Mpyane
Facelifted Polo features a host of new technology including LED headlights. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen SA has announced pricing and specifications for its facelifted Polo hatchback range due here early in 2022.

The initial model range will comprise three models: a 1.0 TSI 70kW manual (R311,800), a 1.0 TSI 70kW Life (R350,000) and the Polo GTI with 147kW with a DSG transmission (R489,400), all available with a three-year/120,000km warranty and three year/45,000km service plan.

The Polo is SA’s second best-selling passenger car — right behind the more affordable Polo Vivo — and the enhanced Polo range introduces more than just swankier looks which align with the Golf 8. It also has added technology starting with matrix headlights, a fully digital dash interface and active safety features in the form of semi-autonomous driving.

The model will be built for local and export markets out of its Kariega plant and VWSA also indicated that it will bring out a freshened up Polo sedan at a date still to be announced.

In a busy year for the brand, the company will bolster its compact-SUV offering with a third option: the new VW Taigo. Much like the T-Roc, the Taigo is a coupé SUV but smaller.

Volkswagen’s new Taigo coupé-crossover is targeting a younger crowd that needs something practical but funkier than the T-Cross and more affordable than the T-Roc. Stretching just under 4.26m, the Tiago will square up to other compact crossovers including Nissan’s Magnite, Kia’s Sonet and the Hyundai Venue.

Also joining the VWSA stable in 2022 are the new Caddy which also brings new enhancements, the eighth-generation Golf R which features a new drift mode, and the facelifted and family-orientated seven-seater Tiguan All-space.

VWSA will also launch the Tiguan R performance SUV and a facelifted T-Roc.

The world premiere and launch dates of the all-new VW Amarok bakkie will also be announced in 2022.     

The new Taigo is coupe SUV for the booming compact-crossover segment. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Polo GTI has more vooma

Lively little hatchback gets more agro and comes with plenty of tech
Life
5 months ago

Volkswagen takes the wraps off its Taigo

Think of this coupé-crossover as funkier than the T-Cross and more affordable than the T-Roc
Life
4 months ago

New Volkswagen Caddy to touch down in November

Fifth generation car features increased space, new technologies and sleeker design
Life
2 months ago

New Volkswagen Tiguan joins the higher class

Digitalisation mixes with wireless connectivity for a more premium experience
Life
3 months ago
