Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Digitised Landy is still a Defender, kind of Reborn version of the iconic Land Rover is thoroughly modernised but still a top off-roader BL PREMIUM

Land Rover makes no secret that the new-generation Defender’s aimed more at “lifestyle” buyers than true 4x4 enthusiasts who have mud-splattered beards, but a jaunt through a 4x4 course at Gerotek showed that this modern SUV hasn’t lost its progenitor’s off-roading skills.

The reborn icon may have exchanged time-honoured live axles in favour of independent suspension, but the impressive 500mm of axle articulation was enough to keep all four wheels on the ground most of the time in the deeply rutted turf we drove.