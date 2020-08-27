Land Rover makes towing less tricky

Now that interprovincial travel is allowed under level 2 lockdown, an increased number of trailers and boats will likely be hitched to cars as people head out of isolation to outdoor destinations.

Land Rover has announced that Advanced Tow Assist is now available as an option on all Land Rovers and Range Rovers to simplify the process of reversing a trailer.

The system allows drivers to use a rotary controller on the centre console to guide the vehicle in reverse, and the knob assumes the role of the steering wheel while the driver operates the pedals. The predicted path of the trailer is shown on the infotainment screen with coloured guidelines showing the precise level of counter-steering required to slot the vehicle into its parking spot.

Land Rover says the system is more intuitive than using the steering wheel because it uses one field of vision rather than the driver having to constantly check three mirrors and look over their shoulder while performing opposite steering. The system also alerts the driver when approaching a jackknife situation.

All Land Rover vehicles with rear cameras and factory-fitted tow bars come with Hitch Assist to simplify the act of coupling a trailer to a vehicle. The infotainment screen displays a trajectory line from the tow ball directly to the trailer’s ball cup, and it’s a handy feature to have if there’s nobody outside the vehicle to guide you.

The brand’s towing-friendly repertoire also includes Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) as a standard feature on all models. It detects a dangerous trailer sway situation and helps regain control by reducing engine power and applying the brakes individually on each side of the vehicle.

On vehicles fitted with optional Electronically Deployable Tow Bars (EDT), a Trailer Light Test system automatically checks if all lights on the trailer are functioning correctly.

A new feature on Land Rover Discovery and New Defender models is a Nose Load Measurement System which measures the weight being applied to the vehicle tow bar and warn of overloading.