LOCAL LAUNCH
New Evoque and Discovery Sport models announced
The Evoque gets Autobiography and Lafayette versions while the Discovery Sport goes Black
The Autobiography moniker that crowns the flagship specification of the top-tier big-body Range Rover, and also trickled down to the mid-level Velar in 2019, has been announced for the smallest Range Rover — the Evoque.
In Autobiography trim, the Evoque bristles with distinctive design details inside and out, a host of the company’s new technologies and gets a plug-in hybrid version.
Apart from the added exterior touches such as copper lettering and accents to make it appear more bling-tastic, leading the Autobiography suite inside is PIVI, the latest infotainment system from the firm with a redesigned and shortened menu structure.
New highlights here — apart from the usual smartphone integration and mirroring — include online musical hub Spotify, Bluetooth connectivity for two phones and wireless charging with a signal-boosting option.
The car also benefits from a new ability to update software over the air without a need to visit a dealer.
The recently-announced new JLR filtration system which filters out fine particulates, allergens, pollen and strong smells is also available. Also being introduced, as an addition to the ClearSight Ground and rear view tech, is a 3D surround camera and new rear collision monitors. This new radar-enabled sensory system constantly monitors the vehicle’s rear, at the ready and primed to reduce the severity of an impact.
The new 3D Surround Camera gives the driver a full view of what’s happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 30km/h. It will be helpful inside mall parking areas and while driving difficult off-road tracks.
On the mechanical front, a new 147kW D200 engine replaces the D180 in the line-up.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has also announced two other special models. These are the Evoque Lafayette Edition which comes in a theme of a contrast roof in Nolita Grey and is inspired by fashion-mad New York City neighbourhoods.
This special model is based on the Evoque S and it enjoys carefully selected options to stand out. The Lafayette is available exclusively in the new D200 engine.
The other entrant is the Discovery Sport Black, the smallest offering in the Land Rover harem. It’s a more sporting model that’s powered by a 213kW, P290 turbo petrol motor.
This new addition is separated from the rest through a host of exterior and interior design elements that blend with its family practicality and all-terrain driving priorities.
It too gets PIVI or the more advanced PIVI Pro option. Both newly announced models also benefit from a second-generation Activity Key, the water-resistant and shock proof wearable wrist device which allows customers to unlock or lock any door, or even start the vehicle while standing outside the car. It also incorporates an LCD watch.
Other technology updates for the new pair of vehicles include a comprehensive suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance features for the Discovery Sport, which achieved a five-star Euro NCAP crash rating.
Both updated Evoque and Discovery Sport models are scheduled for SA introduction early in 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the time.
