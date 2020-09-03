New Evoque and Discovery Sport models announced

The Autobiography moniker that crowns the flagship specification of the top-tier big-body Range Rover, and also trickled down to the mid-level Velar in 2019, has been announced for the smallest Range Rover — the Evoque.

In Autobiography trim, the Evoque bristles with distinctive design details inside and out, a host of the company’s new technologies and gets a plug-in hybrid version.

Apart from the added exterior touches such as copper lettering and accents to make it appear more bling-tastic, leading the Autobiography suite inside is PIVI, the latest infotainment system from the firm with a redesigned and shortened menu structure.

New highlights here — apart from the usual smartphone integration and mirroring — include online musical hub Spotify, Bluetooth connectivity for two phones and wireless charging with a signal-boosting option.

The car also benefits from a new ability to update software over the air without a need to visit a dealer.

The recently-announced new JLR filtration system which filters out fine particulates, allergens, pollen and strong smells is also available. Also being introduced, as an addition to the ClearSight Ground and rear view tech, is a 3D surround camera and new rear collision monitors. This new radar-enabled sensory system constantly monitors the vehicle’s rear, at the ready and primed to reduce the severity of an impact.