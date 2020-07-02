Kia tops JD Power quality study

Kia owners have reported fewest quality issues within the first 90 days of ownership in the US, tying with Dodge for first place.

The JD Power US Initial Quality Study, now in its 34th year, looks at problems experienced by thousands of US buyers of new, mainstream cars during their first 90 days of ownership. It rates cars on a scale of number of problems per 100 cars (PP100) — lower scores being better — with Kia and Dodge tying on 136.

In the overall rankings, brands that performed better than the 166-point industry average included Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus and Nissan.

For the first time Tesla was included in the study and Elon Musk’s EV brand made its debut at the bottom of the list with a score of 250. Other brands scoring worse than 200 were Mercedes-Benz (202), Volvo (210), Audi (225) and Land Rover (228).

It was the sixth consecutive year that Kia was the number one mass-market automotive brand in the study.